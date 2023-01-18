Deadpool Drops Midnight Suns DLC Update in New Mystical Gear

By Michael Leri

It’s been a while since Deadpool dropped in to give an update on Midnight Suns, but it seems as though he has finally fooled the marketing department into giving him more time to talk about the game. The Merc With a Mouth was the star of a new trailer that showed what he will be wearing when he makes his debut in the tactical RPG. He also said to “stay tuned” for more details.

The cartoonish drawing he revealed in his last trailer ended up being quite an accurate representation of his final costume. He can be seen wearing a wizard’s hat and two necklaces — one that’s full of garlic and another with a unicorn dangling off it — all of which were in that aforementioned rudimentary rendition.

He also told fans to sit tight for more information. He wasn’t specific, but the trailer’s description noted that Firaxis Games will be holding a Deadpool-specific stream on January 19 at 9 a.m. PT. It’s possible the studio will reveal when his DLC drops, too, but that hasn’t been confirmed.

Deadpool is also just one of the four DLC characters that are slated for the game’s season pass. Venom, Morbius, and Storm are the other three heroes that will release in that order throughout 2023.

Michael Leri
Michael Leri

Michael Leri is ComingSoon's Senior Gaming Editor. He prides himself on playing and finishing as many video games as he can in all sorts of genres from shooters to platformers to weird indie experiments. There's always something to learn from rolling credits and that thirst for experience and knowledge is mostly what drives him. You can find him on Twitter @OrangeFlavored.

Share article

Trending

Marvel and DC

Related