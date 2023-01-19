Midnight Suns’ Deadpool Trailer Reveals DLC Release Date

Deadpool had a few rants on the Midnight Suns YouTube channel, but now he finally got his own dedicated trailer, which he recently hinted at. Firaxis Games put out a video all about the DLC hero that even revealed his release date: January 26.

Dubbed The Good, The Bad, and The Undead, this premium expansion puts Deadpool in the player’s team. He’ll have 10 new abilities and some skins, which players can experience in a new storyline that stars another villain. He’s also not arriving to the Abbey, the hub players visit between missions, empty-handed, as his expansion brings a taco truck to the mythical base.

All of these elements are briefly shown off in the trailer with Deadpool’s typical fourth wall-breaking humor. However, Firaxis didn’t detail how Deadpool’s playstyle differs from the other characters nor did it reveal much about the story.

Deadpool is also just one of the four DLC characters that are included in the game’s season pass. Venom, Morbius, and Storm are the other three heroes that will release in that same order throughout 2023. Firaxis still hasn’t detailed exactly when they’ll start dropping, though.