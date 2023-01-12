Marvel Snap’s Friend PVP Update Release Date Window Revealed

Marvel Snap allows users to play in online multiplayer matches against strangers, but not against their friends. That is about to change with an upcoming patch, which will give users the ability to go toe to toe against their pals.

This update, as laid out by a post on the game’s website, is tentatively scheduled for January 31. However, developer Second Dinner may delay it just a bit to “make sure things work correctly.”

Friendly PVP was originally planned for 2022 according to its roadmap and a quote given to The Washington Post, but it got pushed. In-game events, emotes, mythic card variants, and guilds are just some of the other features on said roadmap.

Second Dinner is also moving around some of the cards in its various Series. Some Series 5 cards are moving to Series 4 and a few Series 4 ones are going down to Series 3. Valkyrie, Super-Skrull, Bast, Shuri, and Black Panther are the ones moving to Series 4, while Luke Cage, Absorbing Man, She-Hulk, and Titania are going to Series 3.

Cards become 10 times more common in Collector’s Reserves and cheaper in the shop when they drop a level, too. The cards that are chosen to move down are the ones that have been in that Series the longest. However, Thanos and Galactus won’t drop from Series 6 because they are “too dang epic.”

Those who do grab a Series 5 card before it goes down will get a “First Edition Badge” that lets others know that it is more special. Second Dinner even plans to apply this badge retroactively, too.

The Token Shop is also seeing improvements. While the team said it likes that it lets players progress toward what they want, it stated that it didn’t like that the newest cards aren’t as accessible to those who haven’t completed Series 3. To address this, Second Dinner is experimenting with ways to make progressing through Series 3 even quicker. These changes are going to take some time, though.