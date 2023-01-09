Goblin Slayer Game Announced for Nintendo Switch and PC

A hit anime series is getting a game adaptation as a Goblin Slayer game was announced by publisher Bushiroad. It is officially titled Goblin Slayer Another Adventurer: Nightmare Feast.

The announcement of the Goblin Slayer game came during Bushiroad’s New Year Grand presentation. Not too much was shown off about the game, but it will feature an original story and support both English and Japanese languages (via Anime News Network).

Alongside the information of an original story and language support, Goblin Slayer Another Adventurer: Nightmare Feast will be available on both Nintendo Switch and PC. Unfortunately for fans that may want more information, none was provided in the announcement, so it’s unclear even as to what type of game it will be.

Bushiroad is best known for publishing games through its social smartphone gaming service, Bushimo, but this game is set to be one of the first in its newly established line of console games, under the label Bushiroad Games. The game will be developed by Apollosoft and Mebius, with Koichi Kawase set to direct.

Goblin Slayer is a dark fantasy light novel series written by Kumo Kagyu and illustrated by Noboru Kannatsuki. Originally premiering in 2016, the series is still ongoing, having run for 16 volumes, as well as having been adapted into manga and anime format, the latter of which has seen one season air since premiering in 2018.