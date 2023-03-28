Goblin Slayer Game Trailer Sets Release Date Window

After only being announced in January, Goblin Slayer -Another Adventurer- Nightmare Feast now has a more narrow release window. This licensed strategy RPG is coming to PC and Nintendo Switch sometime in the winter and will support both English and Japanese.

This was all shown in a recent trailer along with some characters. These characters are:

Guild Master (voiced by Rie Takahashi)

Blood Princess (voiced by Inori Minase)

Squire (voiced by Yuki Ono)

Polar Bear Priest (voiced by Daisuke Ono)

Conan (voiced by Miyuri Shimabukuro)

Lady of Principality (voiced by Hisako Kanemoto)

Goblin Slayer (voiced by Yuuichirou Umehara)

Priestess (voiced by Yui Ogura)

High Elf Archer (voiced by Nao Toyama)

Dwarf Shaman (voiced by Yuichi Nakamura)

Lizard Priest (voiced by Tomokazu Sugita)

A few actors are reprising their roles, too. Yuichiro Umehara, Tomokazu Sugita, Yui Ogura, Nao Toyama, and Yuichi Nakamura are coming back to be Goblin Slayer, Lizard Priest, Priestess, High Elf Archer, and Dwarf Shaman, respectively.