Goblin Slayer Game Trailer Sets Release Date Window

By Michael Leri

After only being announced in January, Goblin Slayer -Another Adventurer- Nightmare Feast now has a more narrow release window. This licensed strategy RPG is coming to PC and Nintendo Switch sometime in the winter and will support both English and Japanese.

This was all shown in a recent trailer along with some characters. These characters are:

  • Guild Master (voiced by Rie Takahashi)
  • Blood Princess (voiced by Inori Minase)
  • Squire (voiced by Yuki Ono)
  • Polar Bear Priest (voiced by Daisuke Ono)
  • Conan (voiced by Miyuri Shimabukuro)
  • Lady of Principality (voiced by Hisako Kanemoto)
  • Goblin Slayer (voiced by Yuuichirou Umehara)
  • Priestess (voiced by Yui Ogura)
  • High Elf Archer (voiced by Nao Toyama)
  • Dwarf Shaman (voiced by Yuichi Nakamura)
  • Lizard Priest (voiced by Tomokazu Sugita)
Buy Goblin Slayer: Season 1 on Blu-ray

A few actors are reprising their roles, too. Yuichiro Umehara, Tomokazu Sugita, Yui Ogura, Nao Toyama, and Yuichi Nakamura are coming back to be Goblin Slayer, Lizard Priest, Priestess, High Elf Archer, and Dwarf Shaman, respectively.

Michael Leri
Michael Leri

Michael Leri is ComingSoon's Senior Gaming Editor. He prides himself on playing and finishing as many video games as he can in all sorts of genres from shooters to platformers to weird indie experiments. There's always something to learn from rolling credits and that thirst for experience and knowledge is mostly what drives him. You can find him on Twitter, Backloggd, and Letterboxd @OrangeFlavored.

Share article

Trending

Marvel and DC

Related

X