Goat Simulator 3 Ad With Leaked GTAVI Footage Gets Taken Down

Goat Simulator 3 is full of all sorts of parodies both in the game and outside of it. Developer Coffee Stain North poked fun at the Dead Island 2 reveal trailer from 2014 with its own debut trailer. However, the studio has gone even further with its most recent ad by using leaked Grand Theft Auto VI footage, which Take-Two Interactive did not take kindly to.

As noted by Eurogamer, the ad starts out innocuously with a character named Shaun who speaks about his expertise being a ragdoll. However, at the end of the clip, he mentions one of his upcoming projects was leaked a while back, which is where the Grand Theft Auto VI footage plays. The short snippet has the scene of Lucia, the alleged name of one of GTAVI‘s main characters, holding up a fast food restaurant but with Shaun superimposed in the background.

Despite is brevity, Take-Two issued a copyright claim, which can be seen in the original tweet from the Goat Simulator account in place of the video. The studio even replied to its own tweet with the meme from The Simpsons where Ralph chuckles and says he is in danger.

Take-Two has been vigilant with takedowns related to Grand Theft Auto VI. The company had previously sent copyright strikes across YouTube and Twitter for those speaking about the leaks. It even struck down prototype videos of the first entry in the series in August 2022 from one of the original developers even though the videos in question were from sometime in the 1990s.