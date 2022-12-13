SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake Trailer Runs Through Big Boss Fights

By Michael Leri

SpongeBob SquarePants has plenty of friends, but it looks like a lot of his dearest allies will become his foes in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake. THQ Nordic released a new trailer running down the game’s boss fights, teasing the climactic battles the sponge will have find himself in.

It’s a short trailer, but it shows that SpongeBob will fight against Gary, Sandy, Mr. Krabs, Pearl, and Miss Shell. There are only short clips of each, but they appear to run through the typical array of platformer boss fight attacks like shockwaves and homing bullets.

There are seven worlds, so there are likely a few more in store that Purple Lamp is keeping under wraps until now. The rest will be revealed when then full game releases on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on January 31, 2023.

Michael Leri is ComingSoon's Senior Gaming Editor. He prides himself on playing and finishing as many video games as he can in all sorts of genres from shooters to platformers to weird indie experiments. There's always something to learn from rolling credits and that thirst for experience and knowledge is mostly what drives him. You can find him on Twitter @OrangeFlavored.

