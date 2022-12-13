Grand Theft Auto Online’s Drug Wars Update Detailed & Is Out Now

Grand Theft Auto Online‘s upcoming drug-fueled update promised loads of Blaine County antics, and now Rockstar Games has detailed what some of these antics will be. The update itself also currently live on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Lost Santos Drug Wars brings the first half of whole event and contains six story missions with the Fooliganz. This group led by a man named Dax will help player sell hallucinogens across Los Santos and corner the drug trade. Dax is described as “a man-on-the-edge with high hopes of dosing the world, getting rich, and climbing to the top of the Southern San Andreas criminal food chain.” Dax’s also crew includes Luchadora, a “metalhead wrestler” who is his second in command. And naturally, players will be going up against The Lost MC biker gang, which Grand Theft Auto IV‘s Lost and Damned DLC was focused on.

Players will also get access to and be able to upgrade their weapons and vehicles at The Freakshop, which is where the Fooliganz hang out and cook drugs. Once users obtain the MTL Brickade 6×6 vehicle and upgrade it correctly, they’ll be able to cook and sell their own supply more easily. Other missions include helping Dax, who is fresh out of prison, sabotage other operations. Those who assist Dax with these deeds over the next week will get double GTA$ and RP. The GTA$ and RP for the story missions will also be doubled until December 22.

The update also comes with a slew of items for players to earn including hundreds of new clothing items and five new vehicles (the Annis 300R, Declasse Tulip M-100, Zirconium Journey II, BF Surfer Custom, and, Överflöd Entity MT). Patterned, embroidered, and unique clothing items will also be dropping in events staring in the coming weeks and months. The Annis 300R is only available until December 28, but the rest aren’t limited-time offers.

There are other changes with this update including tweaks to the experience and new items for GTA+ subscribers, which Rockstar has painstakingly detailed on its website. The studio also promised more over the next few weeks and months including new vehicles, events, and gameplay updates.