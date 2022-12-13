Disney Dreamlight Valley Giveaway

ComingSoon has five Disney Dreamlight Valley codes to give away. Codes will available across a variety of platforms, too, so users don’t need to have one specific system.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a life sim full of tons of Disney and Pixar characters from Woody to Ariel to Maui. It’s got a lot of quests and customization options for players who want to choose how everything looks in their journey to recruit the aforementioned recognizable faces.

The game is currently in early access and is still getting regular updates. Some of these recent updates included Toy Story and Lion King missions.

To enter our Disney Dream Valley giveaway, you can either retweet the Twitter post below or comment on our corresponding Facebook post. The giveaway lasts until December 19. Winners will be contacted and have to respond with the platform they’d prefer. The game is on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.