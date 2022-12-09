Everything Announced at The Game Awards 2022

The Game Awards’ 2022 show was long and packed with announcements. All of those reveals can be hard to track, so here’s everything that was at the 2022 Game Awards.

Dead Cells x Castlevania Crossover

Dead Cells is crossing over with Castlevania in Q1 2023.

Vampire Survivors Mobile Port

Vampire Survivors is coming to mobile platforms.

Valiant Hearts: Coming Home

The sequel to Valiant Hearts was revealed for Netflix subscribers.

Returnal PC Port

PS5 hit Returnal is officially coming “soon” to PC.

Hellboy: Web of Wyrd

This new Hellboy game was announced for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Switch.

Horizon Call of the Mountain

The VR game got a new trailer.

Post Trauma

This previously announced game got a new trailer and is coming to PC and console.

Viewfinder

This was another previously announced indie game that got a trailer and is coming to PC and PS5 in 2023.

Atomic Heart

This upcoming shooter got a new combat trailer.

Scars Above

Scars Above is releasing on February 28 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, as shown by this gameplay trailer.

Relic Hunters Legend

This title is getting a closed beta.

Among Us Hide and Seek Mode

This new mode is coming December 9.

After Us

This new adventure game is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and in spring 2023.

Replaced

This previously revealed pixelated title is coming to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC in 2023.

Street Fighter 6

Capcom showed off a few more characters and its June 2, 2023 release date.

Hades II

Supergiant Games announced its next game and its first sequel. It’ll come to early access in 2023.

Judas

This game from some of Bioshock‘s creators is coming in 2023 on Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PS5.

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon

This new Switch game is coming out on March 17, 2023.

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord

The VR game got its first gameplay trailer.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

This new Suicide Squad trailer showed off Batman.

The Last of Us Part I PC Port

The Last of Us Part I‘s PC port is coming on March 3, 2023.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Electronic Arts revealed the first gameplay for this upcoming sequel and its March 17 release date for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Earthblade

The next trailer from the Celeste developer got a new trailer and is releasing in 2024.

Dune Awakening

The survival game got a teaser for its pre-alpha.

Forspoken Demo

Forspoken has a demo and it’s out now.

Death Stranding 2

Kojima announced his next game and it’s coming to PS5.

Immortals of Aveum

This is a new magic shooter from EA and is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in 2023.

Tekken 8

This is a new gameplay trailer for Tekken 8.

Nightingale

This PC survival game got a new trailer.

Balder’s Gate 3

This RPG is coming out in August 2023.

Wayfinder

This is a new online RPG from Airship Syndicate coming to PS4, PS5, and PC.

Fire Emblem Engage Expansion Pass

Nintendo dropped a new trailer for Fire Emblem Engage‘s expansion pass.

Blue Protocol

This online RPG got a new trailer and is coming out in the second half of 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Remnant II

Remnant II‘s received its first reveal trailer and is releasing on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Transformers: Reactivate

This new Transformers game got its first trailer. It’s a one to four-player online action game coming to PC and consoles.

Company of Heroes 3

This shooter is coming to consoles.

Behemoth

This is a new trailer for the previously announced game from the team behind The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners. It is coming to PC VR headsets, Meta Quest, and PlayStation VR2.

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores DLC

Horizon Forbidden West‘s new DLC was officially announced and is hitting PS5 on April 19, 2023.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailer

The Super Mario Bros. Movie received a new trailer.

Crime Boss: Rockay City

This is a new shooter with a stacked cast that includes Chuck Norris, Danny Glover, Vanilla Ice, Michael Rooker, and more. It is hitting PC on March 28, 2023. Console versions are slated for later in 2023.

Banishers: Ghost of New Eden

Dontnod’s new game comes out on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC in late 2023.

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine II

The action sequel is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in 2023.

Crash Team Rumble

This new multiplayer Crash game is slated PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S in 2023.

The Lords of the Fallen

This action RPG got a new gameplay trailer. It’s coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Raid

This trailer is for the upcoming raid.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC

This is a new teaser for Cyberpunk 2077‘s Phantom Liberty DLC. It stars Idris Elba and is hitting PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in 2023.

Armored Cored VI: Fires of Rubicon

FromSoftware’s next game appeared at the show and is releasing in 2023.

Rocket League Frosty Fest 2022

It’s a trailer for this year’s Frosty Fest in Rocket League.

Wild Hearts

The new trailer for Wild Hearts showed off some beasts.

Final Fantasy XVI

The long-awaited RPG got a release date: June 22, 2023 for PS5.

Diablo IV

Diablo IV got it’s release date and it is coming out on June 6, 2023.

Destiny 2: Lightfall

Destiny 2‘s Lightfall expansion got a trailer.

Colossal Cave

This interpretation of the original text adventure got a release date of January 19 for PS5, Switch, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.