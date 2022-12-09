Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord Trailer Debuts Gameplay

By Michael Leri

nDreams only recently gave its Ghostbusters VR game a name and now has taken to The Game Awards to drop its debut trailer. This footage finally shows what Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord will look like when Meta Quest 2 and PlayStation VR2 players get to play it in 2023.

The trailer has players using all sorts of iconic Ghostbusters gear to hunt ghosts. It’s playable solo, but users can bust with up to three others.

“With today’s trailer, we’re giving the very first look at what awaits our future Ghostbuster recruits before they step into the boilersuit and take part in the most immersive Ghostbusting game to date,” says Senior Vice President of Virtual Reality at Sony Pictures Entertainment Jake Zim. “Only in VR can players truly feel what it’s like to cause chaos with the proton wand while working together with teammates to avoid pesky Mini-Pufts, blast frightful ghosts, and save the city.”

nDreams had only spoken about the game without showing it, as demonstrated by its recent interview with Kinda Funny.

Michael Leri is ComingSoon's Senior Gaming Editor. He prides himself on playing and finishing as many video games as he can in all sorts of genres from shooters to platformers to weird indie experiments. There's always something to learn from rolling credits and that thirst for experience and knowledge is mostly what drives him. You can find him on Twitter @OrangeFlavored.

