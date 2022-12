Host Geoff Keighley stated that Final Fantasy XVI would have a special presentation at The Game Awards. And said presentation not only yielded a new trailer for the game, but gave its release date. The long-awaited RPG will be coming out on June 22, 2023 for PlayStation 5.

The footage shows more of the action-heavy combat and contains a fair bit of spells and swordplay. It’s also centered around revenge, as stated by its title.