ComingSoon’s 50 Most Anticipated 2023 Video Games

Even though 2022 was packed with incredible games, 2023 is still going to be absolutely stuffed. It’s not a given that they will all be good when they come out, but there’s still plenty to look forward to. Here are ComingSoon’s top 50 most anticipated games slated for 2023.

Forspoken

January 24, 2023

Forspoken is one of the first big releases of the year. Its questionably quippy marketing campaign has painted a somewhat grim view of its dialogue, but its trailers have likewise demonstrated a magical, parkour-focused experience where traversal looks fast and effortless. And there’s not going to be much of a wait to see what side of Forspoken will be more dominant.

Dead Space Remake

January 27, 2023

It seems like a blessing from Michael Altman himself that the Dead Space remake is coming so soon after the immensely disappointing The Callisto Protocol. Dead Space is one of the greatest survival horror games of all time and Motive Studio has shown all the right signs that it gets how to update such a classic.

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake

January 31, 2023

There aren’t many licensed 3D platformers now, and SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake seems positioned to address that drought. This spongy game doesn’t look like it will set a whole new standard for the genre and make Nintendo rethink its upcoming lineup, but The Cosmic Shake appears to have the charm, color, and collectibles that a decent platformer needs.

Season: A Letter to the Future

Jan 31, 2023

Season: A Letter to the Future sounds like a depressing game, as it’s about a character trying to catalog everything before a giant storm washes everything away. But with that darkness comes an inviting art style and laid-back gameplay mechanics focused on exploration and taking record of its various locations. It’s quite a jump between tones, but there’s potential for a thoughtful rumination on finding beauty in the midst of some very real-world problems.

Hogwarts Legacy

February 10, 2023

Hogwarts Legacy looks like the game Harry Potter fans have wanted for literal decades. Enrolling in Hogwarts, learning magic, and exploring in and around the constantly shifting school are elements made for an RPG and it seems as though Avalanche Software is well aware of that fantasy.

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line

February 16, 2023

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line is seemingly taking the simple but endlessly engaging rhythm gameplay from past Theatrhythm Final Fantasy games and finally putting it all on home consoles. It is also set to not only include songs from Final Fantasy but other staple RPGs like Chrono Trigger and Romancing SaGa, resulting in an experience that is aimed directly at RPG fans who want to interact with classic soundtracks.

Like a Dragon: Ishin!

February 21, 2023

Like a Dragon: Ishin! already came out in 2014, but this modern remake will bring it to a new audience since it never initially left Japan. This remake boasts improved visuals and now runs on Unreal Engine 3. But despite its new face, it still has Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s beating heart at the center of it, meaning it’ll be full of memorable characters and over-the-top action from the original.

Atomic Heart

February 21, 2023

Atomic Heart has been in development for so long that it seems like a troubled title. There are even reports alleging as much. However, the game shows well and seems like developer Mundfish has put enough of its own spin on the BioShock formula it was obviously inspired by. It might be a janky title that can’t hide its development woes or it could overcome them, but it is interesting either way.

Horizon Call of the Mountain

February 22, 2023

Horizon Call of the Mountain is shaping up to be one of PlayStation VR2’s first big titles. This adventure may not have the vast open world as the mainline entries, but it seems like it could make up for that with its new perspective. Admiring a Tallneck while shuffling around its huge feet sounds like it could be something special.

Resident Evil Village VR

February 22, 2023

Resident Evil Village is already one of the best Resident Evil games and its predecessor was an absolute terror in VR, so it isn’t hard to imagine that Resident Evil Village VR will be anything short of fantastic. Being able to dual-wield and witness House Beneviento in VR sounds like an equally terrifying and exhilarating way to put a fresh spin on such an incredible horror game. And, of course, there will be the people who just want to look up at Lady Dimitrescu and get stomped on in a way that the old versions can’t provide.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

March 3, 2023

Team Ninja is known for its action games like Ninja Gaiden and Nioh, so any other action game is going to carry that pedigree. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty seems similar to Nioh with its action-heavy take on soulslike combat and while that might not be the newest take, it’s hard to refuse a Team Ninja action game (that isn’t Ninja Gaiden 3).

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon

March 17, 2023

Bayonetta 3 took a long time to come out, so it’s interesting that PlatinumGames has another Bayonetta game almost ready to go. However, Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon is not just another regular entry in the franchise since it is a spin-off that looks and plays differently than the numbered titles. Players control Cereza in her pre-Bayonetta days with the left Joy-Con and the demon Cheshire with the right Joy-Con. It’s unique, but something the series could use after three traditional installments.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

March 17, 2023

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was a great first attempt, but it just needed some refinement to reach its full potential. And it looks like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor could be that second shot that Respawn Entertainment needed to truly get it right. Its first gameplay trailer teases what’s to come and gives small glances into its expanded traversal and combat mechanics, two aspects that needed work in the original. Respawn has yet to put out anything less than great (except that VR Medal of Honor game) and it doesn’t look like that will change with Jedi: Survivor.

Resident Evil 4 Remake

March 24, 2023

Dead Space isn’t the only horror classic getting remade, as Capcom is continuing the trend and remaking Resident Evil 4. Resident Evil 4 looks like it is retaining many of the big reasons why the original was so beloved, but adding and changing between the margins when appropriate. The intro is symbolic of this approach since it draws out the opening sequence into something more terrifying and mysterious. It’s got a lot to live up to, but it seems like Capcom is well aware of that and making all the right choices.

Amnesia: The Bunker

March 2023

Horror games can sometimes be hard to replay since many of them are so heavily scripted. Amnesia: The Bunker isn’t and that’s why it is so enticing. The Bunker is a much more open game than its predecessors where scares aren’t predetermined and players can explore where they want in the titular World War I bunker. It sounds new and ambitious and something the Amnesia team is quite qualified to tackle, given its expertise in the genre.

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection

April 13, 2023

Capcom ran the Mega Man Battle Network series into the ground, but it’s been dead long enough to feel new again. This golden formula of tactically choosing chips from a menu and then using them in real-time is an engaging mix that still feels great today, as noted by games like One Step From Eden. Capcom has not only bundled these titles together for this collection, but also introduced a whole bunch of online functions to bring it into the modern era. It’s more than a slapdash port and something that seems designed to appeal to new and returning players.

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores

April 19, 2023

Horizon Forbidden West was one of the best games of 2022, so more of it is not a bad proposition. Not much is known about Aloy’s next small adventure, but given the quality of Frozen Wilds, Zero Dawn’s DLC, it’s likely that Burning Shores will provide a fitting tease of what’s to come in the inevitable third main entry. It’s also only coming to PS5 and not being shackled to the PS4 might mean Guerrilla Games can aim a little higher.

Dead Island 2

April 28, 2023

Almost no game has been through as much turmoil as Dead Island 2. But even though the game has gone through a few studios, it seems as though Dambuster Studios has wrangled it into something promising. Being able to bash zombies with all sorts of weapons and run around its interpretation of Los Angeles seems like it might be mindless, but in a way that might work well for co-op and those who just want to unplug.

Star Trek: Resurgence

April 2023

Star Trek: Resurgence seems fitting for Dramatic Labs, a new team made up of ex-Telltale Games developers, given the team’s history with games of this ilk and Star Trek’s penchant for deep stories. The narrative game formula isn’t as new as it once was, but a good story can excuse a possible lack of innovation.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

May 12, 2023

Nintendo has hardly shown The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but it’s difficult to not have astronomical expectations for the sequel to Breath of the Wild. Nintendo perhaps knows that surprises were key to Breath of the Wild‘s success and is playing Tears of the Kingdom close to its chest to preserve that sanctity.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

May 26, 2023

Rocksteady Studios has been working on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League for so long that it seems like it will never come out. The team hasn’t even shown that much of this comic book game, either. Regardless, Rocksteady has a phenomenal track record and it won’t be that much longer until it’s clear if it was worth the wait.

Street Fighter 6

June 2, 2023

Street Fighter 6 seems like it is more than making up for Street Fighter V. It’s got an undeniable style and expanded mechanics, but also more modes for those who don’t just want to play competitively. If it all comes together, it could be one of Capcom’s best playable apologies since Resident Evil 7: Biohazard.

Final Fantasy XVI

June 22, 2023

A new numbered Final Fantasy is a big deal and Final Fantasy XVI, appropriately, looks like a huge deal, especially with all of the larger-than-life beasts seen in its trailers. And with an M rating, inspirations from Game of Thrones, and current-gen exclusivity, it doesn’t seem that Square Enix is content with just going bigger with Final Fantasy XVI.

RoboCop: Rogue City

June 2023

Teyon’s surprising Terminator first-person shooter means that RoboCop: Rogue City is worth keeping an eye on. The brief trailer showed players mowing down thugs as Alex Murphy and generally looks smoother than the aforementioned Terminator title. It may still be a passable budget shooter when it finally releases, but that’s better than RoboCop has seen in the gaming space for some time.

Tchia

Early 2023

Tchia is another wholesome game that is set on an island inspired by New Caledonia, a place not typically seen in video games. But instead of just walking around like some stumpy human, players can inhabit any animal or object on the island, allowing for great freedom during combat and exploration. This unique mechanic combined with the setting and Breath of the Wild influences make Tchia seem like more than a relaxing, cutesy experience.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Between April 2022 and March 2023

Ubisoft has not given players much of a look at Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, but the allure of an open-world game set on Pandora is quite strong, especially right off the heels of Avatar: The Way of Water. It would also be ideal if Ubisoft tried to innovate and didn’t just rely on its usual bag of open-world tricks. Doing so might mean Ubisoft could make up for its tepidly received 2009 Avatar game.

Sea of Stars

Summer 2023

Sabotage Studio’s The Messenger was a great modern take on Ninja Gaiden and it seems like Sea of Stars is shaping up to be a contemporary homage to Chrono Cross. It’s a lot to live up to, but the studio has already shown that it can live up to the games it is obviously drawing from.

The Expanse: A Telltale Series

Summer 2023

Telltale Games’ first game since its collapse is going to be quite the spectacle since it will be the true test of whether or not it deserved to be revived. The Expanse: A Telltale Series looks like it was where the team wanted to go all along, given its added gameplay segments that go beyond picking dialogue options. It remains to be seen if that is enough, but it is promising.

Spider-Man 2

Fall 2023

Insomniac Games has already made two amazing Spider-Man games and there’s little reason to think it can’t add another to that list. That pair raised some interesting questions and opened the door for a truly wild follow-up, given the emphasis on Venom this one seems to have.

Cocoon

2023

Cocoon is a cute-looking puzzle adventure game from the lead designer behind Limbo and Inside. That’s an impressive pedigree on its own, but Cocoon also looks great in action with its core mechanic of being able to leap between worlds to solve puzzles. With a unique setup and interesting abilities, Cocoon is an indie title that could blossom into a beautiful experience.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

2023

Assassin’s Creed has gone so far up its own ass that it’s about time it went back to basics. Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a callback to the first few entries where they were more open-world action games than open-world RPGs. That combined with its Middle-Eastern setting might just be what the series needs.

The Wolf Among Us 2

2023

The Wolf Among Us was one of Telltale Games’ best series and it’s been a grueling wait to see what happened after its cliffhanger ending. This new iteration of Telltale has yet to put out a new game, but it’s saying the right things about this long-anticipated follow-up.

Blasphemous II

2023

Blasphemous was one of the standout 2D soulslike action games, so its sequel is naturally interesting. The first game’s art style and take on religion and religious iconography made for such a unique world that deserves a second go. The Game Kitchen hasn’t released footage of the sequel, but did announce it through a trailer for the first game’s Wounds of Eventide expansion.

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals

2023

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals almost seems lost itself since it has been in the works for so long. Night School Studio has been toiling away on this adventure game sequel for a few years and shown very little of it. But given how Oxenfree thrives on intrigue, being vague may just be a fitting pre-release strategy.

Replaced

2023

Judging by the trailers, Replaced has some of the most stunning pixel art around, which is saying something given how many games use that art style. But those same trailers also reveal a loud and unique style in a cyberpunk world that makes a bold first impression. Sad Cat Studios has only revealed glimpses of its free-flow action combat and cinematic platforming, but they have a similar energy to the action seen in its cinematic moments. If the full game is as cohesive as its trailers, Replaced might be one of 2023’s indie darlings.

Pikmin 4

2023

Nintendo hasn’t divulged much about Pikmin 4, but it’s a charming series worth keeping an eye on. It’ll also be the first Switch-native entry, which is exciting in its own right. While it is a little alarming that it has been in development for so long — Shigeru Miyamoto first talked about it in 2015 — Nintendo is known for its commitment to quality.

Hollow Knight: Silksong

2023

Hollow Knight: Silksong, the highly anticipated sequel to the acclaimed search action platformer Hollow Knight, is finally set to come out in 2023. It’s been a long time coming, but it re-emerged from its cocoon at the Xbox + Bethesda Showcase just long enough to prove that it still existed. And for most, that’s more than enough.

Lollipop Chainasaw Remake の発表に関する Producer message をお届けします…!!!

Please check Producer message about Lollipop Chainsaw Remake.#lollipopchainsaw#ロリポップチェーンソー pic.twitter.com/ILeLTKNVZ3 — 安田善巳 Yoshimi Yasuda (@yasudaD5) July 5, 2022

Lollipop Chainsaw Remake

2023

Lollipop Chainsaw is a weird game that’s hard to play now since it isn’t backward compatible on Xbox systems, never came out on PC, and incompatible with current PlayStation hardware since it was on the PS3. This all makes it a prime target for a remake. The original’s weird controls will ideally be smoothed out without paving over Suda 51’s weird style and James Gunn’s (yes, that James Gunn) raunchy humor.

Lies of P

2023

Some games have tried to emulate Bloodborne’s style, but none have even come close to nailing what FromSoftware achieved. It’s very unlikely that Lies of P will hit some of those same highs, but it is one of the more promising Bloodborne-inspired games due to its striking visuals and impressive enemy design. Mixing that formula with Pinocchio is quite a take, but it remains to be seen if it will be more than the sum of its parts.

Exoprimal

2023

It may not be Dino Crisis 4, but Capcom is still making dinosaur games with Exoprimal. This co-op shooter seems ridiculous with its dinosaur weather forecasts that dump an absurd amount of reptilian beasts onto players. There’s not exactly a dearth of co-op horde shooters, but not enough of them have hordes and hordes of dinos, and that alone may give Exoprimal its spot within in the crowded genre.

Goodbye Volcano High

2023

Goodbye Volcano High may also not be Dino Crisis 4, but it isn’t trying to be. Goodbye Volcano High frames the impending extinction event through the lens of anthropomorphic teenage dinosaurs, which is quite unique. These types of games can either be heartfelt or extremely cringeworthy, but it’s at least got a setup all its own.

Ereban: Shadow Legacy

2023

Stealth games are rare nowadays, which makes Ereban: Shadow Legacy stick out. This fast-paced stealth action platformer has sneaking in it, but most of it seems to be more aggressive than what the genre typically sees. Players can harness shadow powers to move quickly without being seen and use that agility to strike their robotic foes; the choice is up to them. It’s an intriguing concept, particularly in an underserved genre.

Moving Out 2

2023

Moving sucks, but it didn’t in the first Moving Out. This co-op sequel in the vein of Overcooked is bigger and, according to the team, sillier than the first game with more characters and twice as many levels. Moving Out 2 now has online play and cross-platform multiplayer, too, meaning more people can get in on this expanded follow-up.

Starfield

2023

Bethesda Game Studios hasn’t made a single-player RPG in some time, especially one set in a whole new world. Starfield is also Bethesda Game Studio’s first crack at a space-faring adventure, so the team has been given the opportunity to adapt its signature RPG formula to a new frontier. It could also be somewhat of a comeback story since Fallout 76 was maligned at launch and Fallout 4, while received moderately well, didn’t scratch that itch for some fans.

Aliens: Dark Descent

2023

Recent Aliens games are usually terrible to passable shooters, but Aliens: Dark Descent is taking the series to a different genre: real-time strategy. This shift might make battles a little more engaging than constantly holding down the trigger, which is often the case in those aforementioned shooters. With the potential for permanent losses and the ability to forge unique paths ahead, Aliens: Dark Descent might be more thoughtful than most other Aliens games and why it is something to look out for.

Alan Wake 2

2023

Remedy Entertainment fired on all cylinders with Control, so anything after that was going to have a lot to live up to. And seeing as though Alan Wake and Control are now part of the same universe, that anticipation has only risen. The narrative possibilities are endless, but its gameplay is also exciting, too, since Remedy is calling this a true survival horror game. It’s a swerve from its usual brand of sci-fi or supernatural thriller, but if any team can pull off this transition, it’s Remedy.

Judas

2023

Judas sure does look like Bioshock, which is absolutely fantastic; there just aren’t many shooters like Bioshock anymore. And it makes sense, too, given how it is Ken Levine’s first game since being creative director on 2013’s Bioshock Infinite. The unique world and swath of otherworldly powers are incredibly appealing, but its unique narrative structure is more enticing since it reportedly reacts and adapts to the player’s choices. It’s mighty ambitious and it will be remarkable if the team can actually pull it off.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

2023

Armored Core was always somewhat of a niche series, but there are a lot more FromSoftware fans now, given the explosive success of the studio’s recent gameography. Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon is not going to be Elden Ring with mechs, though, as From has stated it has actively tried to not make it a soulslike. But the team has noted that it will focus heavily on boss battles and customization, which are two lauded aspects of From’s recent output, as well as aggressive combat. No gameplay has been shown yet, but these descriptions paint a picture of a game that might make Armored Core fans out of a lot of soulslike players.

The Lords of the Fallen

2023

CI Games is known for being very, very inspired by FromSoftware’s games, and it’s not a given that The Lords of the Fallen will break away from the derivative nature of the team’s titles. However, The Lords of the Fallen still does look incredibly pretty and a bit more inspired this time around with its more striking environments and enemy designs.

Thirsty Suitors

2023

There aren’t any games like Thirsty Suitors. It’s a narrative adventure with turn-based RPG battles against ex-partners, skateboarding, and cooking, all with a South Asian cast. Thirsty Suitors has a lot to juggle, but it seems like it has a high chance of sticking out no matter the quality of its many systems.