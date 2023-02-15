Pluto Anime Trailer Reveals Netflix Astro Boy Spin-off Series

A Pluto anime series adaptation, based on the reimagining of Osamu Tezuka’s legendary Astro Boy manga, has been announced by Netflix. The series will stream on Netflix in 2023 and stars Shinshu Fuji and Minori Suzuki.

“I applaud the courage of everyone that has taken on the challenge of making an anime based on Pluto,” series writer Naoki Urasawa said in a quote from Netflix (via Anime News Network). “I am excited about the birth of this new series to win over people’s hearts. I hope that now more than ever, Osamu Tezuka’s message reaches the world.”

Pluto was written by by Naoki Urasawa and Takashi Nagasaki and illustrated by Urasawa. The series takes Astro Boy‘s “The Greatest Robot on Earth” arc and adapts it into a murder mystery story. It was originally serialized from 2003 to 2009 in Shogakukan’s Big Comic Original manga magazine. The new anime adaptation will be done by Studio M2 and produced by GENCO in association with Tezuka Productions.

Check out the Pluto trailer below:

“In a distant future where sentient humanoid robots pass for human, someone or something is out to destroy the seven great robots of the world,” reads the Viz Media manga synopsis. “Europol’s top detective Gesicht is assigned to investigate these mysterious robot serial murders – the only catch is that he himself is one of the seven targets.”