Hell’s Paradise Episode 2 Release Date & Time

A death row convict claims he has no attachment to life. However, his wife is the reason he refuses to die. Here are the details for Hell’s Paradise Episode 2.

When Hell’s Paradise Episode 2 Releases

Hell’s Paradise Episode 2’s release date is Saturday, April 8. The episode will be out in Japan at 11:00 p.m. JST.

For international viewers, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles will be available an hour and a half after it airs in Japan. In the United States, the corresponding schedule would be as follows:

11:30 a.m. ET

10:30 a.m. CT

8:30 a.m. PT

Where to Watch Hell’s Paradise

Hell’s Paradise is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Hell’s Paradise Episode 1 Recap

Gabimaru, a shinobi, is up for execution. After trying to behead him, the sword breaks. Gabimaru wonders why he won’t die and claims he has no attachment to life, considering he has killed many people. While in his cell, a woman asks about Gabimaru’s background. In the next attempt, the executioners try to burn Gabimaru, but that attempt also fails. The woman asks more questions while Gabimaru’s in his cell, claiming he wasn’t trying to resist.

Gabimaru explains he got caught because he was trying to leave his village. Meanwhile, the next execution attempt fails again. The woman tells Gabimaru he seemed to be resisting despite saying he wants to be killed. Gabimaru finally explains why he tried leaving the village and talks about getting fed up with his wife.

In the next execution attempt, Gabimaru lives again. The following attempt reveals the woman is an executioner named Yamada Asaemon Sagiri. Suddenly, Gabimaru avoids Sagiri’s blows. Sagiri tells him he does have an attachment to life because of his wife. Sagiri discusses an official pardon, but on the condition that he goes to Shinsenkyo to look for the Elixir of Life in competition with other criminals. Gabimaru agrees after being promised a peaceful life with his wife.