Heavenly Delusion Episode 2 Release Date & Time

In a destroyed, post-apocalyptic Japan, there’s a facility for children blocked from the outside world. Here are the details for Heavenly Delusion Episode 2.

When Heavenly Delusion Episode 2 Releases

Heavenly Delusion Episode 2’s release date is Saturday, April 8. The episode will air in Japan at 10:00 p.m. JST.

For international viewers, Disney+ is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles should be available around an hour after it airs in Japan. In the United States, that would be at the following times:

10:00 a.m. ET

9:00 a.m. CT

7:00 a.m. PT

Where to Watch Heavenly Delusion

Heavenly Delusion is streaming on Disney+ internationally. It is also available on Hulu in the United States.

Heavenly Delusion Episode 1 Recap

Tokio and Mimihime go to class and have a test. While taking the test, Tokio’s tablet glitches and a question appears, talking about outside of the outside. Meanwhile, Maru, a boy with the same face as Tokio, and Kiruko are wandering around a destroyed Japan. While resting, Kiruko looks at her photos. Maru asks who they are, and Kiruko says one is a friend, while the other is someone she’s looking for.

While walking, Maru and Kiruko encounter men with weapons. Kiruko brings out a gun, but one of the men thinks it’s a toy. The men start attacking them, but Maru is skilled in fighting. Kiruko uses her gun to shoot at a pole, which falls near the men. Kiruko and Maru go to where the men live, and she asks them to charge her battery. Kiruko then asks them if they’ve heard of a place called “Heaven.” One of them gives details about “Tomato Heaven.”

Meanwhile, Mimihime and Tokio talk about the outside, beyond the wall. Mimihime says she feels that there is something beyond the wall. She explains she sees a vision of two people helping her go outside, and one of them has the same face as Tokio. In the evening, Tokio asks the Director about the outside, and the Director says it’s hell.

Maru and Kiruko find an open inn to stay at. The innkeeper warns them about a monster, but Kiruko and Maru claim they can kill it. Kiruko also explains that he’s Maru’s bodyguard. For some reason, Kiruko and Maru fall asleep immediately. Meanwhile, the innkeeper brings out her gun, and a monster appears outside the inn.