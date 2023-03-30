Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World Episode 1 Release Date & Time

Megumin is getting her own spin-off anime. Here are the details for Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World Episode 1.

When Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World Episode 1 Releases

Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World Episode 1’s release date in the United States is Wednesday, April 5. The episode will air in Japan on Thursday, April 6, at 12 a.m. JST.

For international viewers, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. They have not yet announced the official airtime. The episode with English subtitles is usually released an hour or an hour and a half after it airs in Japan. In the United States, the corresponding schedule on Wednesday would be as follows:

12:00 p.m. ET

11:00 a.m. CT

9:00 a.m. PT

Where to Watch Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World

Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World will stream on Crunchyroll.

About the Series

Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World is a light novel series by Natsume Akatsuki. Kurone Mishima illustrates the series. Kadokawa Shoten published the light novels from July 2014 to June 2015. Yen Press handles the English release of the series. The first season of the anime adaptation of Konosuba aired in January 2016. The season ran for ten episodes. The second season followed a year later, also with ten episodes. Studio Deen produced the series.

Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World is a spin-off centered around Megumin and is set before the beginning of the original Konosuba series. Yen Press describes the series as:

“My name is…

One year before a certain useless goddess and NEET extraordinaire hit the scene, Megumin, the “Greatest Genius of the Crimson Magic Clan,” is hard at work. Ever since a life-changing encounter in her youth, the young wizard has dedicated her every waking moment to the pursuit of the ultimate offensive magic, Explosion! (Well…every moment not spent hustling food from her self-proclaimed rival.) And while the big sister’s away, the little one will play. On a routine trip into the woods, Megumin’s little sister, Komekko, finds a strange black kitten. Little does she know that this cat plays a key role in unsealing a Dark God’s tomb…”