Dr. Stone Season 3 Episode 1 Release Date & Time

Dr. Stone is finally coming back for its third season. Here are the details for Dr. Stone Season 3 Episode 1.

When Dr. Stone Season 3 Episode 1 Releases

Dr. Stone Season 3 Episode 1’s release date is Thursday, April 6. The episode will be out in Japan at 10:30 p.m. JST. The season will be split into two cours.

For international audiences, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. In the United States, the schedule would be as follows:

10:30 a.m. ET

9:30 a.m. CT

7:30 a.m. PT

Where to Watch Dr. Stone: New World

The third season of Dr. Stone is going to stream on Crunchyroll. The previous seasons are also available to watch on this platform.

About the Series

Dr. Stone is a manga series written by Riichiro Inagaki. South Korean artist Boichi illustrates the series. Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump serialized the manga from March 6, 2017 to March 7, 2022. It has a total of 232 chapters, compiled into 26 volumes. Viz Media handles the North American and English release of the series. The manga received the Shogakukan Manga Award in 2019.

TMS Entertainment produces the anime adaptation. The first season of the anime adaptation premiered on July 5, 2019 and had a total of 24 episodes. The second season aired between January 14, 2021 to March 25, 2021 and ran for 11 episodes. A special episode, titled Dr. Stone: Ryusui, premiered on July 10, 2022.

The third season of Dr. Stone follows the aftermath of the Stone Wars. It focuses on the Source of the Petrification Saga of the manga, which includes the Age of Exploration arc and the Treasure Island arc. Tsukasa’s team joins Senku’s Kingdom of Science in their goal to sail across the ocean and find more information about the petrification mystery.