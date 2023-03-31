Hulu April 2023 Schedule: New TV & Movie Release Dates

The Hulu April 2023 schedule features plenty of anime content, including the popular Chainsaw Man series.
Starting on Sunday, April 2, Hulu subscribers can watch Chainsaw Man on their favorite streaming platform. The story follows a young man named Denji, who is transformed into a half-demon with the ability to transform his arms into chainsaws after merging with his pet devil, Pochita. The Chainsaw Man English cast features Ryan Colt Levy as Denji, Suzie Yeung as Makima, Reagan Murdock as Aki, and Sarah Wiedenheft as Power.
“Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita,” reads the series’ synopsis. “Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita. One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as ‘Chainsaw Man’ — a man with a devil’s heart.”
Chainsaw Man was created by Tatsuki Fujimoto and was originally serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump between 2018 and 2020. Part 2 of the series began this past July and is being published through Shueisha’s online Shonen Jump+ magazine.
Hulu April 2023 Schedule
April 1
- Black Clover: Complete Seasons 1-2
- Dr. STONE: Complete Season 1
- Log Horizon: Complete Season 1
- Overlord: Complete Season 2
- That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Complete Season 1
- Toriko: Complete Season 1
- Adam (2009)
- American Psycho (2000)
- Baby Mama (2008)
- Bachelorette (2012)
- Because Of Winn-Dixie (2005)
- Bend It Like Beckham (2003)
- Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)
- Big Daddy (1999)
- Blackthorn (2011)
- Body At Brighton Rock (2019)
- The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day (2009)
- Boys On The Side (1995)
- Breakin’ All The Rules (2004)
- Bridesmaids (2011)
- Brooklyn’s Finest (2010)
- The Brothers (2001)
- CHiPS (2017)
- Copycat (1995)
- Courage Under Fire (1996)
- Date Night (2010)
- Dear John (2010)
- Despicable Me (2010)
- Despicable Me 2 (2013)
- The Diary Of A Teenage Girl (2015)
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days (2012)
- Dredd (2012)
- Elysium (2013)
- Everybody Loves Somebody (2017)
- The Fan (1996)
- Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007)
- Father Of The Bride (1991)
- Father Of The Bride Part II (1995)
- The Forgotten (2004)
- Glee the 3D Concert Movie (2011)
- Haywire (2012)
- High Fidelity (2000)
- Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)
- The Interview (2014)
- Joe Somebody (2001)
- John Tucker Must Die (2006)
- The Lady In The Van (2016)
- Lincoln (2012)
- Made In America (1993)
- Made Of Honor (2008)
- Mission To Mars (2000)
- Moulin Rouge (2001)
- Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2011)
- Nanny McPhee (2006)
- Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)
- The Negotiator (1998)
- Once (2007)
- Prom Night (2008)
- Revenge of the Nerds (1984)
- Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise (1987)
- Righteous Kill (2008)
- Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)
- Runaway Jury (2003)
- Second Act (2018)
- The Secret Life Of Bees (2008)
- Shrek (2001)
- Shrek 2 (2004)
- Think Like A Man (2012)
- Tim & Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie (2012)
- To The Wonder (2012)
- We Own The Night (2007)
April 2
- Chainsaw Man: Complete Season 1
April 3
- Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields: Two-Part Documentary Premiere
April 4
- Escape From Planet Earth (2013)
April 5
- The Good Mothers: Complete Limited Series
- The Pope: Answers: Special Premiere
- Reginald the Vampire: Complete Season 1
- Area21 Live on Planet Earth (2023)
April 6
- DAVE: Season 3 Premiere
- Spy x Family: Season 1, Part 2
- The Last Stand (2013)
April 7
- Tiny Beautiful Things: Complete Limited Series
- The New York Times Presents: The Legacy of J Dilla: Premiere
- Beast of Burden (2018)
- The Honeymoon (2022)
- Medieval (2022)
- Mr. Right (2015)
- The Program (2015)
April 8
- 13 Assassins (2010)
- Jesus Camp (2006)
- The Queen Of Versailles (2012)
April 9
- War with Grandpa (2020)
April 10
- Blood Money: Complete Season 1
- Ice Road Truckers: Complete Season 3
- Swamp People: Serpent Invasion: Complete Season 1
- The Weekend (2019)
April 11
- Am I Being Unreasonable?: Complete Season 1
April 12
- 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards: Special Premiere
April 13
- Single Drunk Female: Complete Season 2
- Door Mouse (2022)
- Flux Gourmet (2022)
April 14
- The Offering (2023)
- Section 8 (2022)
- She Will (2021)
April 15
- Dan Rhodes Quick Tricks MiniMash: Complete Season 1
- Denis Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1
- Karina Garcia Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1
- KidCity Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1
- KONOSUBA: Complete Season 1
- LankyBox Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Seasons 2-3
- Mackenzie Turner Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1
- Mob Psycho 100: Complete Season 1
- One Piece: Episodes 153-325
- Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
- Main Street (2010)
- Serious Moonlight (2009)
- Woman Thou Art Loosed (2004)
- Zero Days (2016)
April 17
- New Girl: Complete Series
April 18
- The Quake (2018)
April 19
- Algiers, America: Two-Episode Docuseries Premiere
April 20
- Quasi (2023)
- Joyride (2022)
April 21
- Love Me: Complete Season 2
- Poker Face (2022)
April 22
- Dear Mama: Two-Episode Series Premiere
- Secrets of the Elephants: Docuseries Premiere
April 26
- Saint X: Three-Episode Series Premiere
April 27
- There There (2022)
April 28
- Clock (2023)
- Banana Split (2018)
- Paradise City (2022)
April 30
- Black Nativity (2013)