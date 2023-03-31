Hulu April 2023 Schedule: New TV & Movie Release Dates

The Hulu April 2023 schedule features plenty of anime content, including the popular Chainsaw Man series.

Starting on Sunday, April 2, Hulu subscribers can watch Chainsaw Man on their favorite streaming platform. The story follows a young man named Denji, who is transformed into a half-demon with the ability to transform his arms into chainsaws after merging with his pet devil, Pochita. The Chainsaw Man English cast features Ryan Colt Levy as Denji, Suzie Yeung as Makima, Reagan Murdock as Aki, and Sarah Wiedenheft as Power.

“Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita,” reads the series’ synopsis. “Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita. One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as ‘Chainsaw Man’ — a man with a devil’s heart.”

Chainsaw Man was created by Tatsuki Fujimoto and was originally serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump between 2018 and 2020. Part 2 of the series began this past July and is being published through Shueisha’s online Shonen Jump+ magazine.

Hulu April 2023 Schedule

April 1

Black Clover : Complete Seasons 1-2

: Complete Seasons 1-2 Dr. STONE : Complete Season 1

: Complete Season 1 Log Horizon : Complete Season 1

: Complete Season 1 Overlord : Complete Season 2

: Complete Season 2 That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime : Complete Season 1

: Complete Season 1 Toriko : Complete Season 1

: Complete Season 1 Adam (2009)

(2009) American Psycho (2000)

(2000) Baby Mama (2008)

(2008) Bachelorette (2012)

(2012) Because Of Winn-Dixie (2005)

(2005) Bend It Like Beckham (2003)

(2003) Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

(1997) Big Daddy (1999)

(1999) Blackthorn (2011)

(2011) Body At Brighton Rock (2019)

(2019) The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day (2009)

(2009) Boys On The Side (1995)

(1995) Breakin’ All The Rules (2004)

(2004) Bridesmaids (2011)

(2011) Brooklyn’s Finest (2010)

(2010) The Brothers (2001)

(2001) CHiPS (2017)

(2017) Copycat (1995)

(1995) Courage Under Fire (1996)

(1996) Date Night (2010)

(2010) Dear John (2010)

(2010) Despicable Me (2010)

(2010) Despicable Me 2 (2013)

(2013) The Diary Of A Teenage Girl (2015)

(2015) Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days (2012)

(2012) Dredd (2012)

(2012) Elysium (2013)

(2013) Everybody Loves Somebody (2017)

(2017) The Fan (1996)

(1996) Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007)

(2007) Father Of The Bride (1991)

(1991) Father Of The Bride Part II (1995)

(1995) The Forgotten (2004)

(2004) Glee the 3D Concert Movie (2011)

(2011) Haywire (2012)

(2012) High Fidelity (2000)

(2000) Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

(2015) The Interview (2014)

(2014) Joe Somebody (2001)

(2001) John Tucker Must Die (2006)

(2006) The Lady In The Van (2016)

(2016) Lincoln (2012)

(2012) Made In America (1993)

(1993) Made Of Honor (2008)

(2008) Mission To Mars (2000)

(2000) Moulin Rouge (2001)

(2001) Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2011)

(2011) Nanny McPhee (2006)

(2006) Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)

(2010) The Negotiator (1998)

(1998) Once (2007)

(2007) Prom Night (2008)

(2008) Revenge of the Nerds (1984)

(1984) Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise (1987)

(1987) Righteous Kill (2008)

(2008) Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)

(2011) Runaway Jury (2003)

(2003) Second Act (2018)

(2018) The Secret Life Of Bees (2008)

(2008) Shrek (2001)

(2001) Shrek 2 (2004)

(2004) Think Like A Man (2012)

(2012) Tim & Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie (2012)

(2012) To The Wonder (2012)

(2012) We Own The Night (2007)

April 2

Chainsaw Man: Complete Season 1

April 3

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields: Two-Part Documentary Premiere

April 4

Escape From Planet Earth (2013)

April 5

The Good Mothers : Complete Limited Series

: Complete Limited Series The Pope: Answers : Special Premiere

: Special Premiere Reginald the Vampire : Complete Season 1

: Complete Season 1 Area21 Live on Planet Earth (2023)

April 6

DAVE : Season 3 Premiere

: Season 3 Premiere Spy x Family : Season 1, Part 2

: Season 1, Part 2 The Last Stand (2013)

April 7

Tiny Beautiful Things : Complete Limited Series

: Complete Limited Series The New York Times Presents: The Legacy of J Dilla : Premiere

: Premiere Beast of Burden (2018)

(2018) The Honeymoon (2022)

(2022) Medieval (2022)

(2022) Mr. Right (2015)

(2015) The Program (2015)

April 8

13 Assassins (2010)

(2010) Jesus Camp (2006)

(2006) The Queen Of Versailles (2012)

April 9

War with Grandpa (2020)

April 10

Blood Money : Complete Season 1

: Complete Season 1 Ice Road Truckers : Complete Season 3

: Complete Season 3 Swamp People: Serpent Invasion : Complete Season 1

: Complete Season 1 The Weekend (2019)

April 11

Am I Being Unreasonable?: Complete Season 1

April 12

34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards: Special Premiere

April 13

Single Drunk Female : Complete Season 2

: Complete Season 2 Door Mouse (2022)

(2022) Flux Gourmet (2022)

April 14

The Offering (2023)

(2023) Section 8 (2022)

(2022) She Will (2021)

April 15

Dan Rhodes Quick Tricks MiniMash : Complete Season 1

: Complete Season 1 Denis Ultimate Mishmash : Complete Season 1

: Complete Season 1 Karina Garcia Ultimate Mishmash : Complete Season 1

: Complete Season 1 KidCity Ultimate Mishmash : Complete Season 1

: Complete Season 1 KONOSUBA : Complete Season 1

: Complete Season 1 LankyBox Ultimate Mishmash : Complete Seasons 2-3

: Complete Seasons 2-3 Mackenzie Turner Ultimate Mishmash : Complete Season 1

: Complete Season 1 Mob Psycho 100 : Complete Season 1

: Complete Season 1 One Piece : Episodes 153-325

: Episodes 153-325 Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun : Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED) Main Street (2010)

(2010) Serious Moonlight (2009)

(2009) Woman Thou Art Loosed (2004)

(2004) Zero Days (2016)

April 17

New Girl: Complete Series

April 18

The Quake (2018)

April 19

Algiers, America: Two-Episode Docuseries Premiere

April 20

Quasi (2023)

(2023) Joyride (2022)

April 21

Love Me : Complete Season 2

: Complete Season 2 Poker Face (2022)

April 22

Dear Mama : Two-Episode Series Premiere

: Two-Episode Series Premiere Secrets of the Elephants: Docuseries Premiere

April 26

Saint X: Three-Episode Series Premiere

April 27

There There (2022)

April 28

Clock (2023)

(2023) Banana Split (2018)

(2018) Paradise City (2022)

April 30