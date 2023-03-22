Suzume English Dub Cast Revealed for Makoto Shinkai Movie

The Suzume English dub voice cast for Makoto Shinkai’s highly anticipated upcoming movie has been announced and will be led by Nichole Sakura in the titular role of Suzume Iwato.

In an announcement by Crunchyroll, Sakura (Ghosts, Superstore, Star Wars: Visions) will be joined alongside a star-studded cast of characters in the Suzume English dub, including:

Josh Keaton as Souta

Jennifer Sun Bell as Tamaki

Joe Zieja as Serizawa

Rosalie Chang as Chika

Amanda C. Miller as Rumi

Mela Lee as Miki

Cam Clarke as Munakata

The film recently had its international premiere at the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival and will premiere in both English dub and subtitles on April 14, 2023, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. Australia and New Zealand will get the film a day early, on April 13.

Suzume already premiered in Japan last year, opening to rave reviews and becoming the fourth-highest-grossing film of 2022 in Japan, despite opening in mid-November.

“17-year-old Suzume’s journey begins in a quiet town in Kyushu when she encounters a young man who tells her, ‘I’m looking for a door,’” reads the film’s synopsis. “What Suzume finds is a single weathered door standing upright in the midst of ruins as though it was shielded from whatever catastrophe struck. Seemingly drawn by its power, Suzume reaches for the knob. Doors begin to open one after another all across Japan, unleashing destruction upon any who are near. Suzume must close these portals to prevent further disaster.”