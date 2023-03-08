NieR: Automata Anime Episode 7 Release Date & Time

Lily talks about a time when the Resistance and YoRHa worked together. Here are the details for NieR: Automata Episode 7.

When NieR: Automata Episode 7 Releases

NieR: Automata Episode 7’s release date in the United States is Saturday, March 11. The episode will air in Japan on Sunday, March 12, at 12 a.m. JST.

For international viewers, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles will be available an hour and a half after it airs in Japan. In the United States, that would be at the following times on Saturday:

12:30 p.m. ET

11:30 a.m. CT

9:30 a.m. PT

Where to Watch NieR: Automata

NieR: Automata Ver 1.1a is streaming on Crunchyroll.

NieR: Automata Episode 6 Recap

Lily accompanies 9S and 2B in setting up machine lifeform detection devices. Before telling Lily and 2B to go ahead, 9S asks why the Resistance and YoRHa have no formal partnership. Lily proceeds to tell 2B about the story of how she and the Resistance first encountered YoRHa. They met four YoRHa units whose goal was to destroy a server that manipulated machine lifeforms. Initially, they were doubtful of them. However, the captain then, Rose, agreed to work with them. The other Resistance members remain suspicious.

The Resistance and the YoRHa worked together to help the YoRHa on their mission. However, Lily gets infected by a logic virus. The Resistance prepares to kill Lily, but No. 2 blocks them. The YoRHa units restrain Lily while one of them tries to remove the virus. 2B asks about the operation where Lily and the others encountered 300,000 enemy troops. 2B then asks if the operation failed, but Lily says she wouldn’t be alive if it failed.

During the operation, YoRHa asked for reinforcements, but no one came. The mission was a success, but Lily was the only survivor. 2B wonders if Lily’s comrades back then are still alive, but Lily finds it unlikely.