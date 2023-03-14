NieR: Automata Anime Episode 8 Release Date & Time

2B, 9S, and Pascal head for the Forest Kingdom. Here are the details for NieR: Automata Episode 8.

When NieR: Automata Episode 8 Releases

NieR: Automata Episode 8 releases in the United States on Saturday, March 18. The episode will be out in Japan on Sunday, March 19, at 12 a.m. JST.

For international viewers, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles will be available an hour and a half after its release in Japan. In the United States, the corresponding schedule on Saturday would be as follows:

12:30 p.m. ET

11:30 a.m. CT

9:30 a.m. PT

Where to Watch NieR: Automata

NieR: Automata Ver 1.1a is streaming on Crunchyroll.

NieR: Automata Episode 7 Recap

Adam continues learning about humans. He tells Eve to stay while he heads for the Playground. 9S is still wondering about the anomaly that escaped, especially since they haven’t received orders to investigate further. Shortly after, 2B and 9S see Pascal and a machine lifeform running around, so they decide to go after them. Pascal informs them that the machine lifeform’s little sister is lost in the Forest Kingdom, which contains hostile machine lifeforms. Pascal and the big sister machine lifeform ask for 2B and 9S’ help. 9S is reluctant, but 2B agrees.

2B, 9S, and Pascal head for the Forest Kingdom. Pascal is confused after seeing the village is empty. The three continue exploring and find that many of the kingdom’s citizens have been destroyed by an unknown intruder. Based on the citizens’ media recordings, they also find out about the history of the kingdom.

Eventually, they find the little sister machine lifeform, who was saved by a soldier machine lifeform. The little sister machine lifeform tells Pascal she’s getting married to the soldier, which confuses 9S. The soldier begs 2B and 9S to save their little king. They find him in the throne room, but an android kills him. Pod reveals the android is A2, a fugitive wanted by YoRHa. 2B and A2 fight until A2’s sword breaks. 9S asks her why she betrayed YoRHA, and A2 tells him it was Command that betrayed her. She then escapes by jumping off the building.