Blue Lock Episode 20 Release Date & Time

Isagi, Nagi, and Barou move to the fourth stage with Chigiri. Isagi is ready to get Bachira back. Here are the details for Blue Lock Episode 20.

When Blue Lock Episode 20 Releases

Blue Lock Episode 20’s release date in the United States is Saturday, February 25. The episode will air in Japan on Sunday, February 26, at 1:30 a.m. JST.

For international viewers, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles will be out two and a half hours after it airs in Japan. In the United States, the corresponding schedule on Saturday would be as follows:

2:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. CT

11:00 a.m. PT

Where to Watch Blue Lock

Blue Lock is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Blue Lock Episode 19 Recap

As Nagi, Isagi, and Barou discuss who they want to pick, they end up wanting different players. However, Isagi reminds them of their objective and what kind of play they need to move forward. The group ends up agreeing that they will get Chigiri to join them. As Chigiri walks over to them, Chigiri tells Kunigami that he’ll be waiting for him. Nagi talks to Reo, and they talk about their promise to each other. He ends up telling Reo that he’s done with him.

Meanwhile, Barou scolds Chigiri and Nagi for the mess they made in their room. Isagi and Barou leave to get some food, and Barou asks about what kind of play Isagi wants to do. Meanwhile, Chigiri and Nagi end up bonding. Upon returning to the room, Barou scolds them for making a bigger mess.

Bachira and Rin continue practicing. Rin comments that Bachira is looking for someone with the type of play he’s doing. Since he was a kid, Bachira was obsessed with soccer. As time passed, he kept searching for someone to play soccer with him that’s as exciting as the monster inside him. Eventually, he would get worried about not finding someone to play soccer with.

However, after joining Blue Lock, Bachira finally found someone, which was Isagi. Since then, Bachira believes Isagi is the one who understands his play the best. Isagi bumps into Bachira and Rin. He invites Rin to play, telling Bachira that he’s there to get him back.