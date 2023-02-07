My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 19 Release Date & Time

The previous One for All users conclude that Midoriya is probably going to be the last user. Endeavor, Hawks, and Best Jeanist hold a press conference. Here are the details for My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 19 titled “Full Power.”

When My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 19 Releases

My Hero Academia Episode 132’s release date is Saturday, February 11. The episode will be out in Japan at 5:30 p.m. JST.

For international viewers, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles will be available two hours after its release in Japan. In the United States, the corresponding schedule would be:

5:30 a.m. ET

4:30 a.m. CT

2:30 a.m. PT

Where to Watch My Hero Academia Episode 132

My Hero Academia Season 6 is streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu. The previous seasons are also available on these platforms.

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 18 Recap

Midoriya talks to the previous users of One for All. The fourth user, Hikage Shinomori, talks to Midoriya about his Danger Sense. He also explains that he died of old age, despite passing away at 40. It turns out One for All drains one’s life force because it involves possessing multiple Quirks. All Might was able to hold the power for 40 years because he was Quirkless. The previous users conclude that Midoriya will probably be the last One for All user.

Shimura then asks Midoriya if he’s willing to kill Shigaraki. Unlike Midoriya, the previous users didn’t feel that deep down, Shigaraki was asking for help. The first user also mentions that All for One is probably going to use Shigaraki’s hatred for his goal. Midoriya shares what he felt during the battle, and he believes that One for All shouldn’t be used to kill. After stating he wants to save Shigaraki, Shimura apologizes for testing him.

Hawks and Best Jeanist ask All Might about Midoriya and One for All. Days later, the top three heroes hold a press conference. Endeavor admits to his family’s past. Meanwhile, Hawks talks about his father and Twice. Best Jeanist informs the press that U.A. and other schools will be open to civilians as a temporary shelter. Elsewhere, Midoriya leaves letters for his classmates, talking about One for All and All for One. He then leaves the school.