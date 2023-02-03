Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Episode 6 Release Date & Time

Ranpo solves the murder mystery. Here are the details for Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Episode 6 titled “Tragic Sunday.”

When Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Episode 6 Releases

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Episode 6’s (Episode 43 overall) release date is Wednesday, February 8. The episode will air in Japan at 11:00 p.m. JST.

For international audiences, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles will be available an hour and a half after it airs in Japan. In the United States, that would be at the following times:

10:30 a.m. ET

9:30 a.m. CT

7:30 a.m. PT

Where to Watch Bungo Stray Dogs

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 is available to watch on Crunchyroll. The previous seasons are also streaming on this platform.

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Episode 5 Recap

Ranpo continues explaining his deductions on the crime. They are correct, which makes Mushitaro nervous, but he tries to act calm about it. Meanwhile, Poe is browsing the manuscript, looking for clues that might help Ranpo. Minoura briefly explains the mystery writer murder case, known as the Killing of Kindaichi. The death of the author resembles the events that happened in the novel. While browsing, Poe notices droplets on the last page of the manuscript and realizes it’s a photocopy.

Mushitaro argues with Ranpo that the evidence destroyer and the murderer couldn’t be the same person. However, Ranpo presents his evidence, which is the manuscript. Ranpo asks for Mushitaro’s name, and Ranpo thanks him for completing the information he needs. He tells Mushitaro he’s the one behind the incidents. Suddenly, the driver points his gun at Ranpo. However, the police are already surrounding them.

The police could not arrest them after the driver showed his ID as an official diplomat. Ranpo lets them go, but Mushitaro is transported into Poe’s ability. He recreates the scene of the crime, and Ranpo further explains his deductions on the murder. He solves the mystery of the murder and correctly guesses Mushitaro’s role in the crime. Since Mushitaro doesn’t want the information to go public, he turns himself in. However, Nikolai attacks the police car Mushitaro is in. Mushitaro manages to warn Ranpo before Nikolai kills him.