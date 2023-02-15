NieR: Automata Anime Episode 4 Release Date & Time

2B and 9S end up in the Resistance camp. Together with Jackass, they explore an area filled with machine lifeforms. Here are the details for NieR: Automata anime Episode 4.

When NieR: Automata Episode 4 Releases

After a lengthy delay due to COVID-19, NieR: Automata Episode 4 releases in the United States on Saturday, February 18. The episode will be out in Japan on Sunday, February 19, at 12 a.m. JST.

For international viewers, Crunchyroll simulcasts the NieR: Automata anime series. The episode with English subtitles should be available an hour and a half after it airs in Japan. In the United States, the corresponding schedule would be:

12:30 p.m. ET

11:30 a.m. CT

9:30 a.m. PT

Where to Watch NieR: Automata

NieR: Automata Ver 1.1a is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

NieR: Automata Episode 3 Recap

The Resistance introduces 2B and 9S to their camp. At the camp, 2B and 9S meet weapon and tool dealers. Lily also introduces herself as the Resistance leader. Meanwhile, YoRHa explains that 2B and 9S’ mission involved checking out machine lifeforms and investigating the person in charge of 2B’s area. Going back to the camp, 2B and 9S meet Jackass, another member of the Resistance. Jackass asks 2B and 9S if she can tinker with them, and they decline.

Jackass, 2B, and 9S head for the desert to investigate machine lifeforms. While on their way to the desert, a group of machines attacks them. 9S uses his hacking skills to eliminate the big machine, but encounters an uncommon scene while hacking. After that, their group ends up in the ruins of a housing complex. They encounter corpses of androids while exploring, including the one in charge of 2B’s area.

2B and 9S end up falling underground where there are numerous machine lifeforms. They gather into a cocoon, and suddenly human-like machine appears. 2B and 9S immediately kill the machine, but a second one emerges from the dead machine’s chest and causes the building to fall apart even more.