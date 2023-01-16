My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 16 Release Date & Time

The chaos continues as All for One Shigaraki attacks Tartarus. Meanwhile, many heroes are still recovering at the hospital. Here are the details for My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 16 titled “The Hellish Todoroki Family 2.”

When My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 16 Releases

My Hero Academia Episode 129 releases on Saturday, January 21. The episode will air in Japan at 5:30 p.m. JST.

For international viewers, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles will be available two hours after its release in Japan. In the United States, that would be at the following times:

5:30 a.m. ET

4:30 a.m. CT

2:30 a.m. PT

Where to Watch My Hero Academia Episode 129

The sixth season of My Hero Academia is streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu. The past seasons are also available to stream on these platforms.

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 15 Recap

The All for One Shigaraki and the High-End Nomus attack Tartarus. Eventually, Shigaraki wakes up and tries to take control of his body. However, All for One tells him to rest, and he continues taking over Shigaraki’s body. All for One Shigaraki uses an EMP attack to bring down the security system and release the prisoners. The villains escape their cells and rampage around the prison. All for One Shigaraki and All for One invite the villains to follow them if they wish to get out. All for One also says he’s about to become the greatest demon lord.

Following the attack on Tartarus, All for One managed to escape. Meanwhile, the High-Ends and other villains attack other prisons, and more criminals escape. All for One Shigaraki asks the League of Villains to keep his body safe. Spinner begins questioning All for One Shigaraki’s identity because he chose to follow Shigaraki as his leader instead of All for One. All for One Shigaraki ensures Spinner that everything is fine.

Two days later, many heroes are recovering in the hospital. Bakugo is awake, while Gran Torino and Eraserhead suffered severe injuries. Kaminari and the others see a large crowd of protestors outside the hospital, questioning the credibility of Endeavor and the other heroes. Meanwhile, Shoto is still unable to speak since his throat was burned. After what happened, he realizes he’s the one who has to stop Dabi. In another room, All Might is watching over Midoriya, who’s still unconscious.