Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date & Time

The adult Takemichi ends up in a timeline where he’s still part of Toman. However, the Toman there isn’t the one their younger selves wanted to be. Here are the details for Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 2.

When Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 2 Releases

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 2’s release date in the United States is Saturday, January 14. In Japan, the episode will air on Sunday, January 15, at 2:08 a.m. JST.

For international viewers, Disney+ is simulcasting the series. Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown Episode 2 will be available an hour after its release in Japan. In the United States, that would be at the following times on Saturday:

1:08 p.m. ET

12:08 p.m. CT

10:08 a.m. PT

Where to Watch Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 is available to stream on Disney+ internationally and on Hulu in the United States.

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 1 Recap

Before shooting Takemichi, Kisaki tears up and calls him his hero. Suddenly, the lights went off, and Takemichi woke up in a different place. He sees Kazutora, and Kazutora reveals that it was Chifuyu that he wanted to save. After Kazutora got out of prison, Chifuyu asked for his help to bring Toman back to the way it was before. Kazutora reminds Takemichi what Mikey and the others wanted Toman to be.

It turns out Mikey completely changed because of Kisaki and Black Dragon’s money. Kazutora explains what happened and why Kisaki killed Chifuyu. He drives Takemichi to Naoto, and Naoto arrests him for murder. In the interrogation room, Naoto shows Takemichi videos of them that Chifuyu secretly taped. It showed Takemichi ordering Akkun to kill someone, but Takemichi didn’t know the full details of it.

Naoto explains that his timeline instantly changed, but Hina still died. This time, he teamed up with Chifuyu and Kazutora to arrest Kisaki. After watching the videos, Takemichi is shocked after learning he commanded Akkun to kill Hina. He cries and wants to give up since everything has gotten worse. Naoto reminds Takemichi that he’s done a lot compared to the first timeline. He suggests that Kisaki has an obsession with Takemichi and Hina. Naoto tells Takemichi to figure out what happened with Kisaki back then. They shake hands, and Takemichi goes back to bowling with Hina.