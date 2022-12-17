Mob Psycho Season 3 Episode 12 Release Date & Time

Mob is still spiraling out of control. Meanwhile, the important people in his life are trying to stop him. Here are the details for Mob Psycho Season 3 Episode 12 titled “Confession ~The Future~.”

When Mob Psycho Season 3 Episode 12 Releases

Mob Psycho Season 3 Episode 12 releases in the United States on Wednesday, December 21. The episode will air in Japan on Thursday, December 22, at midnight JST.

For international viewers, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles should be available around an hour after its release in Japan. In the United States, that would be at the following times on Wednesday:

12:00 p.m. ET

11:00 a.m. CT

9:00 a.m. PT

Where to Watch Mob Psycho 100

Mob Psycho 100 III is streaming on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video. The previous seasons are also on Crunchyroll.

Mob Psycho Season 3 Episode 11 Recap

During a student council meeting, Ritsu senses Mob’s current state and runs off to help him. Meanwhile, Toichiro shows up to fight Mob. However, Mob’s powers are still too strong for him. Sho also appears to assist his father. The two begin fighting Mob. Toichiro and Sho plan to fight Mob until his energy runs out, but the latter overpowers them.

Elsewhere, Ritsu is rushing to aid Mob. He reflects on how the accident from their childhood changed Mob. Toichiro and Sho continue fighting Mob. At one point, they see Mob visibly struggling because he’s trying to stop himself. Toichiro volunteers to sacrifice himself to absorb Mob’s energy, but he thinks about his family. Toichiro and Sho flee from the fight.

The Body Improvement Club finds Mob and realizes something isn’t right with him. They try to stop Mob but he blows them away. Ritsu arrives and rescues them. He tells Mob that he understands the current side of him and that he isn’t afraid of it anymore. However, the Mob inside is telling Ritsu to run. Ritsu assures Mob that he’s there for him and eventually reaches 100%. This doesn’t stop Mob and a tornado begins surrounding him.

In his mind, Mob confronts another version of him, who claims he’s the “real Shigeo Kageyama.” The other version wants Mob to disappear so he can do want he wants. Meanwhile, Reigen and Serizawa rush toward the tornado.