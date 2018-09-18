Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action series coming to Netflix

Netflix has revealed that Avatar: The Last Airbender will be getting a reimagined, live-action series adaptation on the streamer. Concept art for the project created by John Staub was also released, which you can check out in the gallery below!

Co-creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko will return to oversee the live-action series. The pair said in a statement:

“We’re thrilled for the opportunity to helm this live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender. We can’t wait to realize Aang’s world as cinematically as we always imagined it to be, and with a culturally appropriate, non-whitewashed cast. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance to build upon everyone’s great work on the original animated series and go even deeper into the characters, story, action, and world-building. Netflix is wholly dedicated to manifesting our vision for this retelling, and we’re incredibly grateful to be partnering with them.”

The live-action series will be available exclusively on Netflix and is set to go into production in 2019.

The original Avatar: The Last Airbender animated series aired on Nickelodeon from 2005-2008. In 2007, Sangjin Kim won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation for the series, which ran for 61 episodes.

In the series, the world is divided into four nations — the Water Tribe, the Earth Kingdom, the Fire Nation, and the Air Nomads — each represented by a natural element for which the nation is named. Benders have the ability to control and manipulate the element from their nation. Only the Avatar is the master of all four elements. The ruthless Fire Nation wants to conquer the world but the only bender who has enough power, the Avatar, has disappeared … until now. His tribe soon discovers that Aang is the long-lost Avatar. Now Katara and Sokka must safeguard Aang on his journey to master all four elements and save the world from the Fire Nation.

In 2010, M. Night Shyamalan adapted The Last Airbender for the big screen, which earned over $319 million at the worldwide box office off of a $150 million production budget. The movie was met with harsh reviews from critics and fans of the beloved animated series, especially given the whitewashing controversy.

What do you think of the new announcement? Share your thoughts in the comments!