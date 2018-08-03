The Simpsons Won’t Be Leaving Fox Anytime Soon

While it may have once seemed improbable, The Simpsons are on the verge of becoming Disney characters. Last month, Disney and Fox reached a major milestone in their historic merger, and the deal is expected to close sometime in the first half of 2019. When it does, almost all of Fox’s entertainment assets, including The Simpsons, will fall under Disney’s control while the Fox network continues under its original ownership. But just because Fox won’t own the series doesn’t mean the network is finished with Matt Groening’s signature creation.

Via IGN, Fox CEOs Dana Walden and Gary Newman doubled down on the network’s commitment to The Simpsons. The series debuted on the network in 1989, and it’s been one of Fox’s most important shows for three decades.

“Simpsons is so much a part of the brand,” said Walden. “There’s been such an incredible halo effect of that show and the other animated series that are on our Sunday night. There are no plans for them to go anywhere other than Fox.”

Walden went on to compare the show’s place on Fox’s lineup to CBS’ extended run of The Big Bang Theory, while stressing that an additional renewal for The Simpsons hasn’t yet been addressed.

“We have a couple years of episodes already in progress on The Simpsons,” noted Walden. “So down the line, what kind of decision is made I can’t really speak to. But for the foreseeable future, there’s so much upside and benefit to having a great Emmy Award winning, smart, provocative, quality show, that there’s no consideration of not ordering more.”

The Simpsons season 30 is set to premiere on Sunday, September 30.

