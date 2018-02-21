Disney rebooting The Muppets for their streaming service

According to an item in The Hollywood Reporter, Disney is planning a TV reboot of The Muppets for its forthcoming streaming service, with a search for a writer underway. It will join several other brands which are slated for streaming series on the new platform, including Star Wars, High School Musical, Monsters, Inc. and The Mighty Ducks. The Parent Trap, Father of the Bride and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids may also get film reboots to run exclusively on the service.

Disney has not had much luck since the passing of Jim Henson in utilizing the Muppet brand on television. The previous ABC series The Muppets was co-created by Bill Prady (The Big Bang Theory) and Bob Kushell (The Simpsons) and aired for 16 episodes ending in March, 2016. Prior to that, ABC attempted another series in 1996 titled Muppets Tonight, utilizing the original Muppet performers, which ran for 22 episodes. Disney acquired The Muppets Studio in 2004.

Shot in a handheld style similar to The Office, 2015’s The Muppets series was a mockumentary chronicling the day-to-day duties of Kermit and co. during production of “Up Late with Miss Piggy,” a late-night talk show starring Miss Piggy. The series explored the Muppets’ personal lives and relationships, both at home and at work, as well as romances, breakups, achievements, disappointments, wants and desires.

