DuckTales, Descendants 2, Tangled and more coming to D23

Disney Channel, Disney XD, and Disney Junior will present one-of-a-kind experiences for kids and families during D23 Expo 2017, the ultimate Disney fan event, taking place Friday, July 14-Sunday, July 16 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. The lineup includes star-studded Q&A panels featuring the talented voice casts of Disney XD’s highly-anticipated DuckTales series and Disney Channel’s Tangled: The Series, plus a special appearance by the stars and director of the upcoming Disney Channel Original Movie Descendants 2. Disney Channel and Disney XD cast members from Stuck in the Middle, Bizaardvark, K.C. Undercover, Walk the Prank, and MECH-X4 will greet fans at the D23 Expo’s Talent Central throughout the weekend.

The one-and-only Scrooge McDuck’s Money Bin, located on the show floor, will provide the priceless opportunity for fans to dive into more than 30,000 plastic gold coins and “swim” away with a professional 180-degree video capture to share with friends. The new DuckTales series premieres this summer on Disney XD, in the 30th anniversary year of the Emmy Award-winning original series treasured by a generation.

On Friday, July 14, Descendants 2 stars Dove Cameron, Cameron Boyce, Sofia Carson and Booboo Stewart, along with Kenny Ortega, the Emmy Award-winning director, executive producer, and choreographer, will make a special appearance.

On Saturday, July 15, Disney XD’s DuckTales stars Ben Schwartz (the voice of Dewey), Kate Micucci (Webby Vanderquack), Beck Bennett (Launchpad McQuack), and Toks Olagundoye (Mrs. Beakley) will join executive producer Matt Youngberg and co-producer/story editor Francisco Angones for a Q&A panel taking place from 4:15– 5:15 p.m. on Stage 28.

On Sunday, July 16, fans are invited to join the stars and creative team of Disney Channel’s Tangled: The Series for a Q&A panel as they share some of the magic behind bringing the series to life. Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi, who reprise their roles as Rapunzel and Eugene (AKA Flynn Rider) from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ acclaimed feature film, will be joined by executive producer Chris Sonnenburg, co-executive producer Ben Balistreri, and Broadway stars Eden Espinosa (Cassandra) and Jeremy Jordan (Varian). The panel will take place from 10:30–11:30 a.m. on Stage 28.

Fans of Disney Junior’s Doc McStuffins are invited to visit McStuffins Toy Hospital Nursery, which will be on the Expo show floor during the entire three-day event. Young visitors can give the toy babies a checkup, as well as be among the first to play the new Doc McStuffins Baby app, set to launch this summer. The McStuffins Toy Hospital Nursery is part of “Doc McStuffins: The Exhibit,” a traveling museum exhibit designed to model “care and compassion” for kids ages 2-7 via immersive activities that reinforce the importance of health and well-being.

Ticketsfor D23 Expo 2017 are available for $81 for one-day adult admission and $59 for children 3–9. Membersof D23: The Official Disney Fan Club can purchase tickets for $72 for a one-day adult admission and $53 for children 3–9. Multi-day tickets are also available. For more information on tickets and D23 Expo 2017, visit D23Expo.com.