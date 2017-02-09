Trollhunters Season 2 greenlit with Anton Yelchin’s voice work

DreamWorks Animation and Netflix have confirmed Guillermo Del Toro’s Trollhunters for a second season! Consisting of 13 episodes that will debut later this year, Trollhunters Season 2 finds Jim (Anton Yelchin) venturing deeper into the Troll world to battle the vicious leader of the Darklands, while his team works to maintain order in the human world. Check out the full Trollhunters Season 2 teaser art in the gallery below!

In addition, creator/executive producer Gullermo del Toro has revealed to Entertainment Weekly that the late actor Anton Yelchin’s voice work for Season 2 will be utilized in its entirety.

“We’re not only going to second season, but we’re going to be able to preserve a really large part of it with Anton’s voice,” del Toro revealed. “We have an event in the last episode Anton did which allows us to sort of change his voice slightly, so the character stays — but we didn’t plan this. It was pure serendipity that we had that in the works. The beats of the second season have been set for years, and as of now, we have not altered or needed to alter a single beat.”

Anton’s work for TROLLHUNTERS was many episodes ahead of Season 1. A year ago we had already storyboarded Season 2. Anton recorded it all! — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) February 9, 2017

We have 52 episodes mapped for TROLLHUNTERS. We delivered 26 (two 13 episode seasons) in what we called Season1. More to come! — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) February 9, 2017

From the limitless imagination of master storyteller Guillermo del Toro comes a tale of two worlds set to collide in the epic saga DreamWorks’ Trollhunters. When ordinary teenager Jim Lake Jr. stumbles upon a mystical amulet on his way to school one morning, he inadvertently discovers an extraordinary secret civilization of mighty trolls beneath his small town of Arcadia. Strong-willed and seeking adventure but wholly unprepared for the responsibilities thrust upon him, Jim is forced to take on the exalted mantle of Trollhunter, sworn to protect the good trolls from powerful enemies bent on revenge. The first human ever to hold the honor, Jim abruptly goes from fighting his way through the daily mayhem of high school to joining a war that has raged for centuries, a conflict that now threatens all of mankind and troll-kind alike. Accompanied by his closest human friends and a few key troll allies, the courageous fifteen-year-old must plunge headlong into a fantastical world of astonishing creatures, glorious cities, and fierce enemies desperate to destroy him. Suddenly destined to play a crucial role in an ancient battle of good and evil with stakes that couldn’t be higher, Jim is determined to save the world — right after gym class.

DreamWorks’ Trollhunters is a heroic tale that uncoils with ambitious, complex storytelling and stunning visuals that raise the bar for animated series, creating an event series that will thrill the entire family. Featuring the voice talent of Kelsey Grammer (Frasier, The Simpsons), Ron Perlman (Sons of Anarchy, Hellboy), Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead) and Charlie Saxton (Betas).