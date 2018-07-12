Get ready to play in the Duck Duck Goose trailer

Netflix has released the trailer for the new animated feature Duck Duck Goose, directed by Christopher Jenkins (Surf’s Up) who co-wrote the movie along with Rob Muir, Scott Atkinson, and Tegan West, the team behind Shrek and Home. Check out the Duck Duck Goose trailer in the player below, as well as images from the movie in the gallery below!

In Duck Duck Goose, a high-flying bachelor goose named Peng (voiced by Jim Gaffigan) is injured in flight and finds himself saddled with two adorably hilarious and demanding ducklings (voiced by Zendaya and Lance Lim), on a long journey south that will turn this scrappy threesome into a family. In addition to the vocal talent of Jim Gaffigan, Zendaya and Lance Lim, Duck Duck Goose features the voices of Greg Proops, Natasha Leggero, Reggie Watts, Diedrich Bader, Jennifer Grey, Rick Overton, Craig Ferguson, Stephen Fry and the legendary Carl Reiner.

The animated adventure will launch on Netflix on July 20.

