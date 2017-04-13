Beauty and the Beast crosses $1 billion mark worldwide

Beauty and the Beast fans around the world pushed Disney’s live-action adaptation past the $1 billion mark at the global box office, making it 2017’s highest-grossing film worldwide to date, the highest grossing live-action movie musical of all time and a global phenomenon. Check out a short new video featuring a special look at the Beauty and the Beast worldwide tour below!

Beauty and the Beast has now earned $438.3 million domestically and $564.1 million overseas, for a worldwide total of $1.002 billion. The film still has to open in Japan on April 21. Here are the international highlights to date by territory:

China $85.6M

UK $76.6M

Brazil $37.0M

Korea $34.4M

Mexico $28.8M

Australia $28.4M

Germany $26.8M

Italy $21.4M

Spain $20.2M

France $17.3M

Russia $14.5M

Philippines $13.4M

Argentina $10.8M

Indonesia $9.2M

Other $139.8M

Total $564.1M

Directed by Bill Condon, Beauty and the Beast stars Emma Watson as Belle, Dan Stevens as the Beast, Luke Evans as Gaston, Kevin Kline as Maurice, Josh Gad as Lefou, Ewan McGregor as Lumière, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette, Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, Stanley Tucci as Cadenza, Audra McDonald as Garderobe, and Emma Thompson as Mrs. Potts.