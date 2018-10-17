Oscar Isaac says more improv allowed on ‘looser’ Episode IX set

In a move that may raise some eyebrows in the Star Wars community, Oscar Isaac has revealed in a recent interview with IndieWire that JJ Abrams has allowed a lot more improvisation on the Star Wars: Episode IX set.

“The way they’ve been shooting it right now is looser than it’s been for the last two times,” said Isaac, who previously played daring pilot Poe Dameron in The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, as well as on the current Disney XD cartoon series Star Wars Resistance. “It does feel like a relief to get on set and feel like, ‘Oh, we can try things.’ It’s a testament to J.J. coming back and feeling confident. There’s less pressure for it to be right. We just want to make a good movie and have a really good time while doing it.”

His quote might strike some as slightly ironic considering the behind-the-scenes turmoil that went on during the filming of Solo. Fans will recall that original directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller were politely shown the door and replaced by Ron Howard due to their propensity for improv — something that didn’t sit well with writers Lawrence and Jonathan Kasdan and producer Kathleen Kennedy.

Perhaps Abrams’ style fits the material better, or maybe he’s been given a little more leeway after Solo’s disappointing box office. In any event, Abrams is obviously confident enough in his story to give his actors some creative freedom. Let’s just hope the tactic pays off in a big way!

Returning cast members for Episode IX include Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo and Billie Lourd. Joining the cast are Naomi Ackie (Doctor Who), Richard E. Grant (Logan), Dominic Monaghan (Lord of the Rings) and Keri Russell (The Americans), who will be joined by veteran Star Wars actors Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels and Billy Dee Williams, who will reprise his role as Lando Calrissian.

The role of Leia Organa will once again be played by Carrie Fisher, using previously unreleased footage shot for Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: Episode IX began filming at London’s Pinewood Studios on August 1, with J.J. Abrams (Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Trek) returning to direct the final installment of the Skywalker saga. Abrams co-wrote the screenplay with Chris Terrio (Argo, Justice League). Composer John Williams, who has scored every chapter in the Star Wars saga since 1977’s A New Hope, will return to a galaxy far, far away with Episode IX.

The film will be produced by Kathleen Kennedy, J.J. Abrams, and Michelle Rejwan, and executive produced by Callum Greene and Jason McGatlin.

Star Wars: Episode IX is scheduled for release on December 20, 2019.