It’s a Disney Princess slumber party in new Ralph Breaks the Internet image

Walt Disney Animation Studios has revealed a new teaser image from the upcoming film animation Ralph Breaks the Internet, the highly anticipated sequel to Wreck-It Ralph. In the image Vanellope is having a girls’ talk with Disney’s iconic princesses at a casual slumber party. Check it out the gallery below (via Entertainment Weekly).

Ralph Breaks the Internet leaves Litwak’s video arcade behind, venturing into the uncharted, expansive and thrilling world of the internet—which may or may not survive Ralph’s wrecking. Video game bad guy Ralph (voice of John C. Reilly) and fellow misfit Vanellope von Schweetz (voice of Sarah Silverman) must risk it all by traveling to the world wide web in search of a replacement part to save Vanellope’s video game, Sugar Rush. In way over their heads, Ralph and Vanellope rely on the citizens of the internet—the netizens—to help navigate their way, including a website entrepreneur named Yesss (voice of Taraji P. Henson), who is the head algorithm and the heart and soul of trend-making site “BuzzzTube.”

The film will also include a team up of all the Disney Princesses including Auli‘i Cravalho (Moana), Kristen Bell (Anna in Frozen), Kelly Macdonald (Merida in Brave), Mandy Moore (Rapunzel in Tangled), Anika Noni Rose (Tiana in The Princess and the Frog), Irene Bedard (Pocahontas), Linda Larkin (Jasmine in Aladdin), Paige O’Hara (Belle in Beauty and the Beast) and Jodi Benson (Ariel in The Little Mermaid).

Directed by Rich Moore (Zootopia, Wreck-It Ralph) and Phil Johnston (co-writer Wreck-It Ralph, Cedar Rapids, co-writer Zootopia), and produced by Clark Spencer, Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 hits theaters on November 21.