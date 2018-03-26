Production officially begins on Captain Marvel!

Marvel Studios has begun principal photography in Los Angeles, California, on its newest film, Captain Marvel. The production is shooting in and around the greater Los Angeles area, which will also serve as the production base for the film. The production will also shoot on location in Fresno, California, as well as locations in Louisiana, including Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

The story follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Set for release in the United States on March 8, 2019, Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel is directed by the writing/directing team of Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, whose credits include Mississippi Grind and Half Nelson. An all-star collective of accomplished writers penned the screenplay, including Meg LeFauve (Inside Out, The Good Dinosaur), Nicole Perlman (First Man, Guardians of the Galaxy), Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Tomb Raider, upcoming Sherlock Holmes 3), Liz Flahive & Carly Mensch (Glow), and Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck.

The film stars Academy Award winner Brie Larson (Room, Kong: Skull Island), Samuel L. Jackson (Avengers: Age of Ultron, The Hateful Eight), Ben Mendelsohn (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Ready Player One), Lashana Lynch (Brotherhood, Fast Girls), Gemma Chan (Humans, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them), Algenis Perez Soto (Sambá, Sugar), Rune Temte (Eddie The Eagle, The Last Kingdom), McKenna Grace (I, Tonya, Gifted), and Jude Law (Spy, The Grand Budapest Hotel). Reprising their roles from Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy are Djimon Hounsou (Blood Diamond) and Lee Pace (The Book of Henry), and returning once again to a Marvel Studios film will be Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson.

Kevin Feige is the producer of Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Jonathan Schwartz, Patty Whitcher and Stan Lee are executive producers, with Lars Winther serving as co-producer/first assistant director and David Grant serving as co-producer.

Directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck’s creative team includes director of photography Ben Davis (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri, Doctor Strange), Oscar- nominated production designer Andy Nicholson (Gravity, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), costume designer Sanja Hays (The Fate of the Furious, Star Trek: Beyond), editors Elliot Graham (Steve Jobs, Molly’s Game) and Debbie Berman (Black Panther, Spider-Man: Homecoming), two-time Oscar nominee, visual effects supervisor Christopher Townsend (Avengers: Age of Ultron, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2), stunt coordinator Jim Churchman (Doctor Strange, Ant-Man) and six-time Oscar nominee, special effects supervisor Dan Sudick (Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther).