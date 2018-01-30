Black Panther Reactions, What Are the Critics Saying?

Marvel Studios held the world premiere for Black Panther last night in Los Angeles and the first reactions from critics have arrived online….and it would appear Marvel has another winner! Check out the Black Panther reactions below!

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther follows T’Challa who, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king. But when a powerful old enemy reappears, T’Challa’s mettle as king—and Black Panther—is tested when he is drawn into a formidable conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. Faced with treachery and danger, the young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people and their way of life.

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman in the title role along with Danai Gurira, Michael B. JordanLupita Nyong’o, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, with Angela Bassett, with Forest Whitaker and, returning from Avengers: Age of Ultron, Andy Serkis.

The film is directed by Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nate Moore, Jeffrey Chernov and Stan Lee serving as executive producers. Ryan Coogler & Joe Robert Cole wrote the screenplay, based on the Marvel Comics character who made his debut in 1966 during Stan Lee and Jack Kirby’s epochal Fantastic Four run.

Black Panther will debut in theaters on February 16.

