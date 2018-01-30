Black Panther reactions, What are the critics saying?

Marvel Studios held the world premiere for Black Panther last night in Los Angeles and the first reactions from critics have arrived online….and it would appear Marvel has another winner! Check out the Black Panther reactions below!

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther follows T’Challa who, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king. But when a powerful old enemy reappears, T’Challa’s mettle as king—and Black Panther—is tested when he is drawn into a formidable conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. Faced with treachery and danger, the young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people and their way of life.

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman in the title role along with Danai Gurira, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, with Angela Bassett, with Forest Whitaker and, returning from Avengers: Age of Ultron, Andy Serkis.

The film is directed by Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nate Moore, Jeffrey Chernov and Stan Lee serving as executive producers. Ryan Coogler & Joe Robert Cole wrote the screenplay, based on the Marvel Comics character who made his debut in 1966 during Stan Lee and Jack Kirby’s epochal Fantastic Four run.

Black Panther will debut in theaters on February 16.

#BlackPanther is hands down my FAVORITE @Marvel movie so far! Also, the women in this movie KICK ASS!!! Freaking spectacular! pic.twitter.com/0So83tUt1z — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) January 30, 2018

Y’all. Y’ALL. Y’ALL. #BlackPanther is everything I wanted and so much more. Ryan Coogler has changed game for MCU. My God. pic.twitter.com/12dfz0xKkk — ReBecca Theodore-Vachon (@FilmFatale_NYC) January 30, 2018

.#BlackPanther is phenomenal to say the least! All cylinders from direction, acting, production design, costumes and action are Aces!!! — Wilson Morales (@blackfilm) January 30, 2018

BLACK PANTHER is incredible, kinetic, purposeful. A superhero movie about why representation & identity matters, and how tragic it is when those things are denied to people. The 1st MCU movie about something real; Michael B. Jordan’s Killmonger had me weeping and he’s the VILLAIN — jen yamato (@jenyamato) January 30, 2018

#BlackPanther is way more topical than I anticipated, but also timeless in a way. It asks all of its characters what they stand for besides themselves. This is the kind of fantasy that inspires real heroism. — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) January 30, 2018

I was right. I am forever changed. Ryan Coogler is forever the realest for this. #BlackPanther doesn’t even feel like a #Marvel movie. This is a good thing. pic.twitter.com/peBHeiSun5 — Joelle Monique (@JoelleMonique) January 30, 2018

Ryan Coogler’s #BlackPanther claws through old genre conventions, bringing more faces that live in the present into a future where we can see more inclusion with intersectionally rich drama, action, & incredible experiences that will reach anyone no matter where they come from. — Sabina Graves (@SabinaHasNoR) January 30, 2018

Black Panther is epic on the outside, but powerful and intimate on the inside. It feels totally different from the rest of MCU in the best possible ways. pic.twitter.com/tJNQJF19wb — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) January 30, 2018

I don’t even like superhero movies but THIS IS IT! I feel like I felt after watching Wonder Woman BUT BETTER! Like. Wow. Im amazed! #BlackPanther — Tre’vell Anderson (@TrevellAnderson) January 30, 2018