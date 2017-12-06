Rob Marshall is Disney’s top choice to direct live-action Little Mermaid

Deadline reports that Disney has already offered director Rob Marshall his next potential project with their live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. Marshall is still in post-production on the upcoming Mary Poppins Returns for the studio and the outlet says he’ll have a decision for Disney after the holidays.

No stranger to musicals, or working for Disney, Marshall was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Director for his feature film debut, Chicago. Since then, he’s helmed the likes of Memoirs of a Geisha and Nine. Marshall has also made his last three films at Disney, including Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Into the Woods, and the upcoming Poppins sequel, which will be released on Christmas Day of next year.

For their new version of The Little Mermaid, Disney is pairing Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alan Menken to create a blend of old and new songs that will be featured in the upcoming big screen version. Miranda and Marshall also worked together on Mary Poppins Returns.

Disney’s animated The Little Mermaid made over $211 million at the box office and became a bestseller on home video, popularizing songs like “Under The Sea” and “Part of Your World.” Based on Hans Christian Andersen’s Danish fairy tale, it tells the story of a 16-year-old mermaid princess named Ariel who longs to be human.