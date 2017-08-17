Standalone Obi-Wan movie in development with director Stephen Daldry

The Hollywood Reporter brings word that the “anthology” branch of Star Wars movies are about to gain another notable addition with the fan-favorite idea of an Obi-Wan Kenobi spin-off film.

The trade reports that Stephen Daldry (Billy Elliot, The Hours, The Reader) is in early talks to helm the feature and with no script in place, he would be able to oversee its development.

What fans have especially been eager for, however, is that Ewan McGregor would reprise as the character, having played him in Episodes 1, 2, and 3 of the franchise. THR notes that no actors are currently attached to the project, but McGregor has previously expressed a lot of interest in returning.

Between the events of Episode III Revenge of the Sith and Episode IV A New Hope, Obi-Wan lived in exile on Tatooine, having delivered the infant Luke Skywalker to his uncle and aunt. We do know that at one point, Owen Lars forbade Kenobi from speaking to Luke for fear that he would turn out like his dad, perhaps a moment that we will see in the upcoming film.

As the Skywalker family story continues to be told in the episodic films of Star Wars, Lucasfilm has sought to fill in the gaps of events in the franchise and tell origin stories with their standalone movies The first “Star Wars Story” was last year’s Rogue One, which pieced together just how the Rebels were able to get the Death Star plans during the events of Star Wars. The next standalone feature will be the untitled Han Solo movie, which has Ron Howard directing, after replacing Phil Lord and Chris Miller. It has also been previously reported that Lucasfilm is interested in Yoda and Boba Fett-centric movies.

