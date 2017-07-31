Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You! Comes to Theaters for a Two-Day Event

Fathom Events and The Pokémon Company International are about to give you a better gift than Pikachu in a birthday hat; The film Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You! is coming to theaters for a two-day event. The film will be appear in theaters on Sunday, November 5 and Monday, November 6 in select international markets. Details will reportedly be available soon. Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You! opened at the top of the charts in Japan on its opening weekend.

Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You! is an origin story highlighting Ash and Pikachu’s first meeting and their adventures as they search for the Legendary Pokémon Ho-Oh. The iconic pair encounter familiar faces along the way, new characters including Trainers Verity and Sorrel, and even a mysterious new Mythical Pokémon, Marshadow. Challenges and epic Pokémon battles abound in this unique new story about the beginning of one of the most beloved friendships in popular culture.

“As an origin story, Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You! is the perfect way for a new generation of Pokémon fans to experience the beginning of Ash and Pikachu’s friendship, and it offers longtime fans an exciting new look into the start of their epic adventures,” said Colin Palmer, Vice President of Marketing at The Pokémon Company International. “We’re excited to work with Fathom Events, whose expertise in unique theatrical event activations will offer families and fans the opportunity to come together and experience the excitement of Pokémon animation on the big screen.”

“Fathom Events is thrilled to work with The Pokémon Company International to bring Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You! to the U.S. and international event cinema markets,” Fathom Events CEO-elect Ray Nutt said. “We can’t wait to deliver a high-caliber Pokémon cinema event that fans around the world won’t want to miss.”

