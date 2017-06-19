Drew Daywalt’s The Day the Crayons Quit is headed to the big screen

Sony Pictures has plans to adapt the popular children’s book The Day the Crayons Quit for the big screen. Deadline has the news, reporting that the bestseller, written by Drew Daywalt and illustrated by Oliver Jeffers, is being planned as a live-action / animation hybrid. 21 Laps is developing the property with Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen producing and Daywalt and Jeffers themselves serving as executive producers.

Published in 2013 by Philomel Books, The Day the Crayons Quit was named Amazon’s 2013 Best Picture Book of the Year and has, to date, sold more than 300 million copies. It is officially described as follows:

Poor Duncan just wants to color. But when he opens his box of crayons, he finds only letters, all saying the same thing: His crayons have had enough! They quit! Beige Crayon is tired of playing second fiddle to Brown Crayon. Black wants to be used for more than just outlining. Blue needs a break from coloring all those bodies of water. And Orange and Yellow are no longer speaking—each believes he is the true color of the sun.

What can Duncan possibly do to appease all of the crayons and get them back to doing what they do best?

A companion book, The Day the Crayons Came Home followed in 2015.

The Day the Crayons Quit does not yet have a writer or director attached, but check back for details as they become available.

Are you excited to hear that The Day the Crayons Quit is heading to the big screen? Is there anyone you’d like to see sit in the director’s chair? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!