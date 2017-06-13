Check out 8 new Nut Job 2 character posters

Open Road Films has released eight new character posters for The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature, which features the voices of Will Arnett, Katherine Heigl, Maya Rudolph and Jackie Chan. The film is directed by Cal Brunker and written by Scott Bindley, Bob Barlen & Cal Brunker. Check out the Nut Job 2 character posters in the gallery below!

The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature is a sequel to the highly-successful animated family film The Nut Job, which achieved the biggest box office opening ever for an independent, animated film and surpassed $120 million at the global box office.

The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature follows the adventures of Surly Squirrel when the evil mayor of Oakton decides to bulldoze Liberty Park and build a dangerous amusement park in its place. Surly and his ragtag group of animal friends need to band together to save their home, defeat the mayor, and take back the park.

Production entities for The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature are ToonBox Entertainment, Redrover Co., Ltd., Shanghai Hoongman Technology Co. Ltd., and Gulfstream Pictures. Producers are Harry Linden, Bob Barlen and Sunghwan Kim. Executive producers are Hoe-Jin Ha, Hongjoo Ahn, Bill Bindley, Mike Karz, Hong Kim, Youngki Lee, Hyungkon Kim and Daniel Woo.

The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature will be released in theaters by Open Road Films on August 11, 2017.