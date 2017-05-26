Lionsgate sets A Madea Halloween 2 and Early Man release dates

Lionsgate has set release dates for the sequel Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween and the Aardman animated feature Early Man. Boo 2! will open during the busy weekend of October 20, 2017 against Geostorm, Granite Mountain Hotshots, The Mountain Between Us, Same Kind of Different as Me, The Snowman, The War with Grandpa, and Wonderstruck. Early Man will open on February 16, 2018 from Summit Entertainment as counter-programming against Marvel Studios’ blockbuster Black Panther.

Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween stars Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis, Patrice Lovely, and is written and directed by Perry.

Madea and the gang are back for this hilarious sequel. Madea, Bam and Hattie venture to a haunted campground and the group must literally run for their lives when monsters, goblins and the bogeyman are unleashed.

Directed by Wallace & Gromit‘s Nick Park, Early Man features the voices of Eddie Redmayne, Tom Hiddleston, Maisie Williams and Timothy Spall.

Set at the dawn of time, when dinosaurs and wooly mammoths roamed the earth, Early Man tells the story of how one plucky caveman unites his tribe against a mighty enemy and saves the day!