Jetsons movie gets Sausage Party director Conrad Vernon

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. Pictures‘ planned animated The Jetsons movie has brought on Conrad Vernon (Monsters vs. Aliens, Shrek 2) to develop with an eye to direct. Vernon recently helmed the smash hit adult animation Sausage Party, which took in $140 million worldwide, making it the most commercially successful R-rated animated film of all time.

Back in 2015, Matt Lieberman (Doctor Dolittle: Tail to the Chief) was hired to provide the screenplay for an animated Jetsons, which had previously been developed as a live-action movie for the likes of directors Adam Shankman and Robert Rodriguez.

Produced by Hanna-Barbera, the original incarnation of The Jetsons followed the success of the studio’s The Flintstones, following a nuclear family in a space age future. A primetime series, The Jetsons aired Sunday nights on ABC from September 23, 1962 to March 3, 1963.

George Jetson and his family previously hit the big screen in a 1990 animated film, titled Jetsons: The Movie. Directed by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera, the film posthumously featured original voice talents George O’Hanlon and Mel Blanc.