Channing Tatum (21 Jump Street), Zendaya (the upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming) and Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin) have joined the cast of the upcoming Warner Animation Group film Smallfoot, according to THR. The film will be directed by Ryan O’Loughlin and is written by John Requa and Glenn Ficarra who are serving as showrunners for the NBC series This Is Us. The script is based on a story by animator Sergio Pablos (Rio). Smallfoot is the story of a sasquatch who believes in that humans exist, though the rest of her people don’t believe in them at all.

Channing Tatum is known for his roles in Magic Mike, 21 Jump Street, Hail, Caesar! and White House Down. He’s no stranger to voice acting as he played the voice of Superman in The LEGO Batman Movie, and starred as the voice of Joaquin in The Book of Life. Tatum will be seen in the upcoming films Kingsman: The Golden Circle with Colin Firth, Taron Egerton and Mark Strong, and Logan Lucky with Katherine Waterston, Riley Keough and Adam Driver.

Zendaya has been seen in the TV series Shake It Up!, K.C. Undercover and has appeared on Black-ish. She’ll next play Michelle in Spider-Man: Homecoming. You can get some more info from our visit to the set of the film.

Gina Rodriguez is the star of The CW series Jane the Virgin and has been seen in the film Deepwater Horizon and Filly Brown. She’s got two upcoming voice roles, one in Ferdinand from Fox and the other in The Star from Sony Pictures Animation.

Smallfoot will hit theaters on September 14, 2018.

