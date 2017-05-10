Stay Positive! Unikitty is headed to Cartoon Network!

Cartoon Network announced today that they have plans to transport viewers to a joyous kingdom full of sparkle matter, happy thoughts and the occasional rage-out in Unikitty!, an all-new animated series produced by Warner Bros. Animation. The series follows Unikitty, the beloved character from The LEGO Movie, and a whole cast of friends into a world full of adventure, excitement and dance parties. Check out the full artwork for the show in the gallery viewer below!

As ruler of the kingdom, Unikitty has busy days full of royal responsibilities. Unikitty is most interested in making sure everyone is happy and ridding the kingdom of negativity, but don’t misunderstand her optimism – she is one kitty not to be crossed. While she may be full of boundless energy and creativity, Unikitty is a force to be reckoned with if anyone gets in the way of spreading her positive vibes, especially if anyone makes her little brother and best friend, Puppycorn, sad. Also living in the castle are Dr. Fox, the resident scientist, and Unikitty’s trusty bodyguard, Hawkodile. Through it all, Unikitty and her friends make sure that every day is the happiest and most creative ever.

Unikitty! features veteran voice actors Tara Strong (Teen Titans Go!) and Grey Griffin (Be Cool Scooby-Doo!) along with Kate Micucci (Be Cool Scooby-Doo!), Roger Craig Smith (Regular Show), Eric Bauza (The Adventures of Puss in Boots) and H. Michael Croner (Review). Executive producers include The LEGO Batman Movie and The LEGO Movie‘s Dan Lin, Phil Lord Christopher Miller, Roy Lee and Jill Wilfert and alongside Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!). Aaron Horvath (Teen Titans Go!), meanwhile, serves as supervising producer. Edward Skudder (Dick Figures) and Lynn Wang (Star vs. Forces of Evil) serve as producers.

