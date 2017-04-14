Despite recent reports, Kathleen Kennedy says that Princess Leia will not appear in Episode IX

Despite an update last week from Todd Fisher, the brother of late actress Carrie Fisher, it seems Princess Leia will not be appearing in Star Wars: Episode IX. Speaking with Good Morning America today, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy denied the report, saying that Todd Fisher “was probably confused.”

RELATED: Watch the Carrie Fisher Tribute Video from Star Wars Celebration

“We finished everything in VIII and Carrie is absolutely phenomenal in the movie,” she told the outlet, “and we’re so happy we were able to complete filming in the summer. Unfortunately, Carrie passed away [at a] time when we were well underway with Episode IX in our thoughts. We had not written a script yet. But we’ve regrouped. We started over again in January. Sadly, Carrie will not be in IX.”

Kennedy’s comments are consistent with a statement from Disney and Lucasfilm released earlier this year.

“We don’t normally respond to fan or press speculation,” it read, “but there is a rumor circulating that we would like to address. We want to assure our fans that Lucasfilm has no plans to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher’s performance as Princess or General Leia Organa.”

Todd Fisher had told The New York Daily News last week that he and Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, had just given permission to use existing footage in Episode IX.

“She’s as much a part of it as anything,” Fisher said during the TCM Film Festival in Los Angeles, “and I think her presence now is even more powerful than it was, like Obi Wan — when the saber cuts him down he becomes more powerful. I feel like that’s what’s happened with Carrie. I think the legacy should continue.”

You can watch the original Kathleen Kennedy interview in the player below:

EXCLUSIVE: Lucasfilm President Kathy Kennedy says Carrie Fisher will NOT be in @StarWars Episode 9 as General Leia. #SWCO #TheLastJedi pic.twitter.com/gxH80QteYb — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 14, 2017

How do you feel about not seeing Carrie Fisher’s Princess Leia in Episode IX? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.